Love Druzy stone jewellery? This one-of-a-kind collection highlights its raw, crystalline appeal

Teejh has launched its latest collection, Soléa, crafted with druzy stones with raw, crystalline texture that catches light in subtle, ever-changing ways. No two pieces are alike; they are shaped by nature and designed as statement pieces. Soléa comes alive through contrast—lush greens, filtered light, and bare skin. Maya Verma, co-founder, tells us that Soléa was inspired by the quiet beauty of light in its most natural form—how it filters through leaves, reflects off surfaces, and creates soft, shifting shadows.
Celebrating imperfection in design
“With this collection, we consciously explored a direction that feels distinct from our previous collections, leaning into raw textures and organic forms. It marks a shift towards a more elevated, nuanced aesthetic—one that adds a new dimension to the wardrobe of the modern Indian woman. The collection is rooted in the idea that not everything needs to be polished to perfection. There’s a unique brilliance in raw, natural forms,” she shares.
She felt that druzy stones were a natural extension of the Soléa story. “Their crystalline, almost ethereal texture catches light in the most subtle yet captivating way. What stood out was their individuality—no two stones are ever the same. That raw, unrefined sparkle aligned perfectly with the mood we wanted to create: something quietly luminous, not overpowering, but deeply striking.”
To complement the raw, crystalline texture of druzy, the team leaned towards clean, minimal metal bases. Sleek finishes, particularly in warm tones, allow the stones to remain the focal point while adding a sense of structure and refinement. The contrast between the organic stone and the polished metal creates a balance that feels both modern and timeless. “Like the women who wear them, no two stones in Soléa are ever the same,” adds Maya.
Instead of forcing uniformity, irregular shapes guide the design. The metal settings are kept intentional yet understated, framing the stones without overpowering them. This balance ensures that the raw beauty of the druzy remains at the heart of each piece.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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