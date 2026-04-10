Love Druzy stone jewellery? This one-of-a-kind collection highlights its raw, crystalline appeal

“With this collection, we consciously explored a direction that feels distinct from our previous collections, leaning into raw textures and organic forms. It marks a shift towards a more elevated, nuanced aesthetic—one that adds a new dimension to the wardrobe of the modern Indian woman. The collection is rooted in the idea that not everything needs to be polished to perfection. There’s a unique brilliance in raw, natural forms,” she shares.

She felt that druzy stones were a natural extension of the Soléa story. “Their crystalline, almost ethereal texture catches light in the most subtle yet captivating way. What stood out was their individuality—no two stones are ever the same. That raw, unrefined sparkle aligned perfectly with the mood we wanted to create: something quietly luminous, not overpowering, but deeply striking.”