Resortwear trends: Ocean-inspired silhouettes and flowing fabrics

Embroidery plays a very important role in Lehren. Mrunal uses a combination of sequins, beads, pearls, zari, and resham embroidery, layered thoughtfully to create depth and texture. “Many of the motifs subtly reference the flora and fauna found in Oman’s seas, so the embellishments almost shimmer the way light dances underwater,” she explains.

The sari-cape drape dress is particularly special to her, and Mrunal believes it captures the essence of the collection beautifully. “The way it blends draping with movement makes it feel both contemporary and timeless, and in many ways, it represents the cultural dialogue that defines the label and ourwork,” she concludes.

Prices start at Rs 50,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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