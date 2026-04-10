Resortwear trends: Ocean-inspired silhouettes and flowing fabrics

Named after the Urdu word for “waves,” Lehren draws from the quiet rhythm and movement of the sea. The collection explores fluidity through fabrics that shift and fall with an almost weightless quality, creating silhouettes that feel effortless. Behind the label is designer and entrepreneur Mrunal Khimji, whose work has consistently championed Indian craftsmanship through a contemporary lens. Her eponymous label is built on the idea that clothing should feel personal and enduring rather than trend-driven. With a focus on high-quality fabrics, delicate embroidery, and considered silhouettes, her collections favour pieces that move easily between seasons while retaining a sense of craft and distinction.
“Lehren felt like the most natural way to describe the spirit of the collection. Living in Muscat, the sea is a constant presence—it changes colour through the day, sometimes calm, sometimes dramatic, but always deeply beautiful. I found myself increasingly drawn to the life beneath the water and the incredible diversity of marine flora and fauna,” says Mrunal. That sense of movement, depth, and quiet wonder became the starting point for Lehren. The ocean has a rhythm that feels both calming and powerful, and Mrunal wanted the garments to reflect that same fluidity. She chose pure crepe fabrics because of the way they drape and move. “They fall softly on the body and create a natural flow, almost like water in motion. The silhouettes are intentionally effortless, allowing the garments to sway gently as the wearer moves.”
On blending Indian craftsmanship with subtle Arab influences, she credits her two decades in the Middle East, which she now considers home, while remaining deeply rooted in her Indian heritage. “Over the years, those two worlds have naturally merged in the way I see design. Indian craftsmanship, with its incredible attention to detail, has always been at the heart of my work, while the understated elegance and silhouettes often seen in the Middle East influence the way the garments are shaped. The fusion wasn’t deliberate as much as it was organic,” she explains.
Embroidery plays a very important role in Lehren. Mrunal uses a combination of sequins, beads, pearls, zari, and resham embroidery, layered thoughtfully to create depth and texture. “Many of the motifs subtly reference the flora and fauna found in Oman’s seas, so the embellishments almost shimmer the way light dances underwater,” she explains.
The sari-cape drape dress is particularly special to her, and Mrunal believes it captures the essence of the collection beautifully. “The way it blends draping with movement makes it feel both contemporary and timeless, and in many ways, it represents the cultural dialogue that defines the label and ourwork,” she concludes.
Prices start at Rs 50,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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