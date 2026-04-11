Roseroom’s debut bridal edit is a story in lace and layering
Designer Isha Jajodia’s label, Roseroom, debuts its bridal collection, Rêverie au Jardin, inspired by the quiet, reflective hours before a wedding begins. Rooted in Roseroom’s signature language, the collection reinterprets lace with greater depth and ceremony. Hues comprise muted roses, antique gold, softened ivories, and silvered dawn light. Every silhouette in this collection is fluid yet structured, as seen in fishtail lehengas, sculpted corsetry, modern capes, and draped dupattas with sleeve trails.
Roseroom by Isha Jajodia enters bridal fashion space with new wedding collection
The collection has been crafted using materials like silk organza, Chantilly lace, dotted mesh, and tulle. These have thoughtful layering to create depth without weight. Zardosi, crystals, pearls, silver and gold cutdana, salli, Miyuki beads and sculptural doris embellishments enhance the texture in a controlled manner.
How is this different from your previous work?
While Roseroom has always worked with lace, this collection takes it into a much more detailed and technical space. There is a deeper level of experimentation, not just in terms of materials like crystals, and zardosi, but also in how they are brought together. A lot of the work went into developing new ways of layering lace with organza and refining how embroidery sits on the surface. There is also a stronger emphasis on structure. The silhouettes are more defined, and the garments are engineered to hold their shape while still feeling light.
What’s working in summer wedding and cocktail scenes?
There is a clear shift towards pieces that feel lighter and easier to wear. Brides and wedding guests are looking for garments that don’t feel too heavy or restrictive. Versatility is also becoming increasingly important. Detachable elements like capes, bustles, jackets or even bombers are allowing people to style the same outfit in different ways. It makes the wardrobe feel more flexible and personal.
What are the wedding and summer occasion wardrobe must-haves?
Structured blouses or corsets paired with lighter lehengas, a light organza lace jacket, easy lace dresses, crop jackets and bombers.
What are your plans for the label?
We’ve just stepped into bridal, which is a big focus for us right now. At the same time, we are also expanding our luxe prêt line, both within India and internationally.
Tell us about your other upcoming collections.
We’re currently working on a new collection that focuses on prints, especially with summer in mind.
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