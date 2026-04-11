Roseroom’s debut bridal edit is a story in lace and layering

Designer Isha Jajodia’s label, Roseroom, debuts its bridal collection, Rêverie au Jardin, inspired by the quiet, reflective hours before a wedding begins. Rooted in Roseroom’s signature language, the collection reinterprets lace with greater depth and ceremony. Hues comprise muted roses, antique gold, softened ivories, and silvered dawn light. Every silhouette in this collection is fluid yet structured, as seen in fishtail lehengas, sculpted corsetry, modern capes, and draped dupattas with sleeve trails.

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia enters bridal fashion space with new wedding collection

The collection has been crafted using materials like silk organza, Chantilly lace, dotted mesh, and tulle. These have thoughtful layering to create depth without weight. Zardosi, crystals, pearls, silver and gold cutdana, salli, Miyuki beads and sculptural doris embellishments enhance the texture in a controlled manner.