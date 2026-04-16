Fluid silhouettes and breathable fabrics shape this summer-ready collection

AND, the high-street prêt brand owned by designer Anita Dongre, launches its new collection, Her Day, Her Way for Spring/Summer ’26. It is a collection designed for the woman who sets her own pace. Yash Dongre, who represents the brand, tells us that the collection reflects the independence with which women approach their lives today. “She moves through multiple moments in a day like professional, personal, and social. And her wardrobe needs to keep pace with that fluidity. With this collection, we wanted to create pieces that feel effortless yet polished, allowing her to navigate her day on her own terms,” shares Yash.
Balancing accessibility with thoughtful design
That idea has influenced the silhouettes and styling, which are fluid yet structured. “We worked with airy A-line shapes, relaxed shirts, and contemporary halter necklines that allow ease of movement while maintaining a refined aesthetic. The styling is intentionally minimal, so the pieces feel adaptable and can transition naturally across different settings through the day,” he says.
The brand has always been known for making fashion more accessible, and this collection balances affordability with a strong design sensibility.
“Accessibility has always been integral to us. The focus is on delivering thoughtful design and reliable quality at a price point that feels attainable. By working with versatile silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and clean detailing, we’re able to create pieces that feel contemporary and well-crafted while remaining accessible to a wider audience,” says Yash.
The collection features breathable cotton and linen blends that are ideal for the season. The colour palette leans towards timeless neutrals and monochromes, with subtle pinstripes and minimal detailing adding depth. The overall mood is light, modern, and effortlessly wearable. Think understated sophistication.
Some of the standout pieces include airy A-line dresses for their effortless movement and versatility. “The relaxed, all-day shirts are another highlight. They can be styled in multiple ways and transition easily across different moments of the day,” he says.
At the House of Anita Dongre Ltd, each brand reflects a different expression of the modern Indian woman. “With Her Day, Her Way, we continue to build on that identity by focusing on versatility, comfort, and timeless design elements that increasingly shape how women approach their wardrobes today,” adds Yash.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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