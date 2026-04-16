Fluid silhouettes and breathable fabrics shape this summer-ready collection

That idea has influenced the silhouettes and styling, which are fluid yet structured. “We worked with airy A-line shapes, relaxed shirts, and contemporary halter necklines that allow ease of movement while maintaining a refined aesthetic. The styling is intentionally minimal, so the pieces feel adaptable and can transition naturally across different settings through the day,” he says.

The brand has always been known for making fashion more accessible, and this collection balances affordability with a strong design sensibility.