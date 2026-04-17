First Pour marks a fresh take on contemporary Indian occasionwear

The label has recently launched its debut collection, First Pour. Much like the first pour of a drink that sets the tone for the evening, this collection marks the brand’s entry into the fashion landscape—an expression of anticipation, discovery, and quiet confidence.

The Delhi-based brand traces its origins back to Rajnandini’s childhood, where she grew up watching her mother create bespoke garments with remarkable attention to detail. “Being immersed in that creative environment naturally shaped my interest in fashion. I later studied at NIFT before pursuing my master’s at Istituto Marangoni in Milan. That is where I gained exposure to global design philosophies and luxury fashion,” she recalls.