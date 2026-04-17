First Pour marks a fresh take on contemporary Indian occasionwear

Indkari, a contemporary Indian fashion label, is founded by Rajnandini and Deepika Garg, the mother–daughter duo who share a love for Indian craftsmanship and thoughtful design. The name Indkari is derived from India and karigari, reflecting the brand’s philosophy of celebrating Indian artistry on modern silhouettes.
The label has recently launched its debut collection, First Pour. Much like the first pour of a drink that sets the tone for the evening, this collection marks the brand’s entry into the fashion landscape—an expression of anticipation, discovery, and quiet confidence.
The Delhi-based brand traces its origins back to Rajnandini’s childhood, where she grew up watching her mother create bespoke garments with remarkable attention to detail. “Being immersed in that creative environment naturally shaped my interest in fashion. I later studied at NIFT before pursuing my master’s at Istituto Marangoni in Milan. That is where I gained exposure to global design philosophies and luxury fashion,” she recalls.
That international perspective forms an integral part of Indkari’s identity. With Western traditions increasingly becoming part of weddings and special occasions, the brand fills this space with beautifully tailored silhouettes infused with Indian elements.
“First Pour felt like the most natural name for our debut collection because it symbolises the beginning of a journey. Much like the first pour of a drink that sets the tone for everything that follows, this collection represents the very first expression of the brand—the moment when an idea that lived with us for years finally took shape,” she shares.
The collection explores strong, structured silhouettes balanced with refined detailing. “The inspiration also came from observing how modern celebrations in India are evolving. Today, women are embracing more global styles for occasions like weddings, parties, and milestone celebrations, yet there is still a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and thoughtful design. With First Pour, we wanted to create pieces that are modern, sculpted, and effortlessly elegant, while retaining Indian karigari,” adds Rajnandini.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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