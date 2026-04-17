Modernist architecture shapes this sculptural fine jewellery collection

Architecture has always been a major source of inspiration for Valérie. “Whether in Paris, New York, or Dubai, I’m constantly observing lines, volumes, and the way light interacts with space. With Moderniste, I was particularly inspired by modernist architecture and its philosophy, drawing from figures like Tadao Ando and Le Corbusier,” she says.

The collection plays with contrasts such as circle and square, light and shadow. For Valérie, this duality has always been central to her work. “I love the tension that exists between opposites: strength and softness, structure and fluidity. For me, this duality also reflects the women I design for. They are never just one thing. They are strong yet sensual, bold yet effortless. Jewellery should capture that complexity. It should not define you, but reveal the different facets of who you are. That is why I chose contemporary muses for my campaign as well—Julianne (Moore) for the softness, Irina (Shayk) for the boldness; together, they complete each other perfectly,” she adds.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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