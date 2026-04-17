Office Muse collection redefines minimal jewellery for modern workwear

Ethera, the lab-grown diamond jewellery brand synonymous with accessible luxe, is breaking the monotony of professional styling with its latest launch, Office Muse. Specially curated for the modern professional, the collection is designed to bridge the gap between corporate sophistication and functional comfort, offering a fresh take on 9-to-9 dressing. Founded in 2024 by Nitesh Jain and Sharad Arora, Ethera is backed by BlueStone and operates through flagship retail stores alongside a strong digital presence across India.
With its latest collection, the brand moves away from traditional, heavy ornaments and features minimalist lab-grown diamond rings, sleek pendants, and subtle earrings.
Shailja Tandon, merchandiser at Ethera, lets us in on the details of this launch. “In this collection, we have focused on ergonomic detailing and a lightweight feel. You will notice a clean, geometric aesthetic that ensures every piece is commute-friendly and non-distracting. It is perfect for a professional setting as well as casual post-work engagements,” she says.
The jewellery is crafted with IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds and BIS-hallmarked gold, featuring unique designs in 9kt, 14kt, and 18kt gold.
Emphasising the necessity for minimalistic pieces for daily wear, she adds, “Modern working professionals are always on the move. So, it was essential to create minimalistic, lightweight designs for flexible movement, all-day comfort, and practicality.”
Prices start at Rs 10,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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