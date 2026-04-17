Office Muse collection redefines minimal jewellery for modern workwear

With its latest collection, the brand moves away from traditional, heavy ornaments and features minimalist lab-grown diamond rings, sleek pendants, and subtle earrings.

Shailja Tandon, merchandiser at Ethera, lets us in on the details of this launch. “In this collection, we have focused on ergonomic detailing and a lightweight feel. You will notice a clean, geometric aesthetic that ensures every piece is commute-friendly and non-distracting. It is perfect for a professional setting as well as casual post-work engagements,” she says.