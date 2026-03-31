Lab-grown diamonds get an everyday update with Evermore

Réia Diamonds, with a presence in Coimbatore and Bengaluru, has launched its latest collection titled Evermore, a line that celebrates continuity. Crafted using lab-grown diamonds, the collection brings together minimal designs that balance softness with structure. Each piece features diamond jewellery meant to be worn daily—layered intuitively and lived in. The design language avoids excess, focusing instead on proportion, comfort and longevity. These are pieces that move effortlessly from workdays to dinners, from ordinary mornings to meaningful nights.
Prapanjj S K Kota, founder of Réia Diamonds, tells us about the inspiration behind the collection. “Evermore was born from a simple but deeply felt question—what if jewellery didn’t wait for a reason? So much of fine jewellery is positioned around milestones—engagements, anniversaries and achievements. We wanted to step away from that entirely. The core idea was permanence—not in a sentimental or nostalgic sense, but in the quiet certainty of what endures. Evermore is for the woman who already feels complete and wants jewellery that reflects that.”
The brand is built on the belief that true luxury doesn’t announce itself but it settles in. “Evermore is perhaps the clearest expression of that belief. It is about longevity, not spectacle. We chose lab-grown diamonds because they align with where we stand, ethically and aesthetically. Quiet luxury, to us, means nothing superfluous. Just proportion, comfort and an enduring quality that deepens with time,” he shares.
So what makes this collection ideal for everyday wear rather than special occasions? “Intentionality. From the very beginning, we designed Evermore to be lived in and not saved for. The weight and fit are considered for all-day comfort, and the aesthetic transitions effortlessly across contexts—a Monday morning, a dinner out, an ordinary Tuesday that somehow becomes meaningful. We deliberately avoided anything that would feel too precious to wear regularly. These pieces are meant to accumulate personal history, not sit in a box waiting for the right occasion,” explains Prapanjj.
He envisions women who are not chasing trends but building a wardrobe and a life with intention drawn to this collection. “I imagine her layering the pendants over a crisp white shirt on a workday, stacking the rings loosely across her fingers, wearing the earrings to a quiet dinner where the conversation matters more than the setting. She simply wears them, and over time, they become hers in a way that feels entirely personal.”
Prices start at Rs 30,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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