Lab-grown diamonds get an everyday update with Evermore

So what makes this collection ideal for everyday wear rather than special occasions? “Intentionality. From the very beginning, we designed Evermore to be lived in and not saved for. The weight and fit are considered for all-day comfort, and the aesthetic transitions effortlessly across contexts—a Monday morning, a dinner out, an ordinary Tuesday that somehow becomes meaningful. We deliberately avoided anything that would feel too precious to wear regularly. These pieces are meant to accumulate personal history, not sit in a box waiting for the right occasion,” explains Prapanjj.

He envisions women who are not chasing trends but building a wardrobe and a life with intention drawn to this collection. “I imagine her layering the pendants over a crisp white shirt on a workday, stacking the rings loosely across her fingers, wearing the earrings to a quiet dinner where the conversation matters more than the setting. She simply wears them, and over time, they become hers in a way that feels entirely personal.”

Prices start at Rs 30,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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