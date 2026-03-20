Utility-driven denim collection redefines modern streetwear

Instinct First has built its reputation on instinctive dressing—pieces that feel effortless but carry an edge. With its latest denim drop, the streetwear label turns to one of fashion’s most enduring fabrics, giving everyday denim a modern, utility-driven update. Relaxed fits, contemporary washes and deconstructed details define the collection, which feels both lived-in and statement-worthy.
Why utility denim is dominating modern streetwear
For founders Vedant Tulsiyan and Dhruvin Shah, the move into denim felt natural. “Denim felt inevitable,” they share. “It’s one of the most honest fabrics—worn, lived in, shaped by the person wearing it.” That honesty became the foundation of the collection. “Our starting instinct was to create denim that doesn’t try too hard. Pieces that move with you, age with you, and feel like an extension of who you are. This collection is about everyday confidence—choosing what feels right without overthinking it.”
Utility plays a defining role in the drop. From structured silhouettes to practical pocket placements, the influence of workwear is clear but never forced. “Utility is instinctive. It’s clothing designed for movement, purpose, and real life—not performance,” they explain. What drew them to workwear was its sense of quiet strength. “Pockets, and structure aren’t decorative details; they exist for a reason. For us, utility grounds the collection. It makes each piece functional, adaptable, and ready—whether for routine or for something spontaneous.”
Balancing structure with experimentation is where Instinct First finds its rhythm. The collection begins with strong, wearable silhouettes and builds from there. “We start with clarity—strong silhouettes that feel natural on the body,” they say. “Experimentation comes through texture, washes, and subtle disruption: a shifted seam, a raw edge, an unexpected proportion.” The idea isn’t to create noise. “The balance lies in restraint. Every detail has intent, so the pieces feel expressive without becoming costume.”
That philosophy is evident in standout pieces like the Ragstorm Denim Jeans—a two-tone design with alternating blue and black panels, interrupted by horizontal frayed seams that create a layered, patchwork effect. For the founders, deconstruction is more than an aesthetic choice. “These details represent freedom and individuality,” they explain. “Frayed edges and exposed seams symbolise authenticity and the courage to be yourself without fitting into a fixed mould.”
A refined range of denim shirts anchors the collection. Crafted in premium lightweight denim in Ice Wash, Classic Blue, Indigo and Charcoal, they are cut in oversized, boxy silhouettes with defined utility pockets. “They function as statement layers rather than basic staples,” the founders note. “Worn open, buttoned, or layered, they provide structure to the rest of the wardrobe without overpowering it.”
With global music icon Diljit Dosanjh recently spotted in the brand, Instinct First’s cultural currency continues to grow.
Prices start at Rs 2,999. Available online.
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