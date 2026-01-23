Autumn-Winter 2025–26 men’s collection focuses on versatile, layerable essentials

XYXX’s Autumn-Winter 2025–26 Collection redefines everyday dressing with refined fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and easy-to-layer essentials designed to move with you from work to weekends. The collection spans from versatile full-sleeve polos and full-sleeve crewneck tees to functional cotton canvas jackets, all-season track pants, and denim jackets, bringing together a clean, confident aesthetic that feels effortlessly put-together.
Work-to-weekend essentials for every wardrobe
Harshad Panchal, lead designer, XYXX, says, “The collection really came from a simple idea—what do men actually want to wear when the weather starts to shift? We noticed that as temperatures drop, people naturally look for clothes that feel good, layer well, and still look sharp without putting in too much effort. So the mood was all about quiet confidence and ease, pieces that feel comfortable but still make you look put-together.”
Fabric innovation was central to this collection. “With the polos and tees, using 100 per cent long-staple cotton was key. It gives the fabric strength and a softer hand-feel. We combined that with High IQ dye technology, which really helps maintain colour richness even after multiple washes,” shares Harshad.
Versatility is the focus this season, and a few pieces really capture that work-to-weekend ease. The cotton canvas jacket is a great example; it draws inspiration from classic American utility workwear but in a new refined avatar. “It has that rugged, lived-in character people love, yet it still looks polished enough to pair with chinos or a crisp tee. The denim jacket also stands out because we’ve approached it as ‘denim reimagined’ for a new era of minimalism,” he adds.
Prices start at Rs 1,199. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
