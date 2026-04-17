Saggar Mehra’s Basra collection redefines modern menswear with pearl-inspired craftsmanship

“What makes it so alluring is the fact that these are not cultivated or engineered; they evolve quietly,” says Saggar Mehra, designer and founder of Saggar Mehra Couture. This idea shapes the very core of the collection, signalling a considered progression in the label’s design narrative. Kurtas, sherwanis, and bundis are reimagined through a distinctly contemporary lens.

At its core, the collection thrives on contrast. Traditional forms are sharpened with modern cuts, while classic techniques find new expression through innovative placement and proportion. This interplay lends each piece a commanding presence—defined not by excess, but by intent.