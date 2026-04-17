Saggar Mehra’s Basra collection redefines modern menswear with pearl-inspired craftsmanship

Saggar Mehra, known for blending art, architecture, and modern masculinity, presents his new collection titled Basra. Inspired by the rare Basra pearl celebrated for its natural beauty, the line reflects a quiet, organic design philosophy. The New Delhi-based brand is well known for bespoke couture—think power tuxedos and intricate, hand-embroidered ceremonial wear designed for a “flowy” yet intimidating aesthetic. This collection stays true to that vision while marking a more nuanced shift.
“What makes it so alluring is the fact that these are not cultivated or engineered; they evolve quietly,” says Saggar Mehra, designer and founder of Saggar Mehra Couture. This idea shapes the very core of the collection, signalling a considered progression in the label’s design narrative. Kurtas, sherwanis, and bundis are reimagined through a distinctly contemporary lens.
At its core, the collection thrives on contrast. Traditional forms are sharpened with modern cuts, while classic techniques find new expression through innovative placement and proportion. This interplay lends each piece a commanding presence—defined not by excess, but by intent.
For Saggar, the inspiration was born from the idea of celebrating beauty that is organic, rare, and unrepeatable. “We were deeply inspired by the journey of natural pearls, formed over time through patience and chance rather than design. This resonated with our approach to couture, where every piece takes shape through precision and time, rather than mass production,” he says.
Compared to earlier collections, Basra takes a more restrained approach. “While our previous collections explored statement-making elements, this line focuses on subtle detailing, softer palettes, and a more introspective form of luxury,” shares Saggar.
While retaining the essence of traditional Indian silhouettes, the collection introduces modern proportions through fluid tailoring and lighter construction. “For instance, the kurtas are more relaxed yet structured, sherwanis are streamlined with minimal bulk, and bundis are designed to layer effortlessly, creating a balance between heritage and contemporary wearability,” he explains.
The embroidery techniques draw from the natural sheen and irregularity of pearls featuring delicate threadwork, micro-beading, and tonal embellishments. “The focus was on texture rather than overt shine, ensuring the detailing reveals itself over time,” he adds. Basra is designed for intimate weddings, destination celebrations, and refined festive occasions. It caters to the modern man who appreciates elegance without excess.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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