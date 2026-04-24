Craft-led fashion brand empowers artisans and homemakers through design

Much of this philosophy traces back to Sakshi’s earliest influence, her mother, a homemaker whose effortless ability to transform simple things into something beautiful shaped her appreciation for creativity that exists outside the traditional idea of “design.” In many ways, Tilasmi is an ode to homemakers as the original creators of everyday magic.

In her latest collection, craft plays a big role, and she tells us what led her to focus on India’s incredibly rich heritage traditions. “I happened to find out that many of these skills are slowly disappearing because they are not always integrated into contemporary fashion. I wanted to celebrate these techniques in a way that feels modern and wearable in this collection. Craft is at the heart of the design process,” she says.