Craft-led fashion brand empowers artisans and homemakers through design

After spending more than two decades in the fashion industry, Sakshi Sinha felt an instinctive pull to create something more personal. Tilasmi Studio, launched recently, became her answer: a craft-led label where storytelling, colour, and individuality take centre stage. The name, Tilasmi, meaning magic, captures the brand’s essence.
Much of this philosophy traces back to Sakshi’s earliest influence, her mother, a homemaker whose effortless ability to transform simple things into something beautiful shaped her appreciation for creativity that exists outside the traditional idea of “design.” In many ways, Tilasmi is an ode to homemakers as the original creators of everyday magic.
In her latest collection, craft plays a big role, and she tells us what led her to focus on India’s incredibly rich heritage traditions. “I happened to find out that many of these skills are slowly disappearing because they are not always integrated into contemporary fashion. I wanted to celebrate these techniques in a way that feels modern and wearable in this collection. Craft is at the heart of the design process,” she says.
The collection focuses on patchwork, embroidery, and beadwork, which have now become synonymous with the brand. “These details are what give the brand its distinctive voice. Patchwork is a form of storytelling through fabric. It also gives us an opportunity to play with different colours, textures, and fragments to create something new. Embroidery and beadwork add layers of texture and personality, turning each piece into something that feels unique and thoughtfully made,” shares Sakshi.
The designs are vibrant and playful, like India, which is famous for its bustling markets, street-side fruit vendors, and colourful festivals. “There is a natural vibrancy and spontaneity in the way colours coexist around us. I enjoy translating that energy into garments through bold colour blocking, unexpected combinations, and layered textures,” she says.
Sakshi works with artisans and homemakers for her collections, and she believes many homemakers have incredible skills but limited opportunities to express them professionally.
“We involve them in processes like patchwork and handwork, and it becomes a collaborative effort. It adds a human touch to every piece and also empowers communities while creating something beautiful,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 1,499. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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