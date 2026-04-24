Digital prints inspired by hand embroidery lead a new couture trend

Mishru, the Indian couture label known for its masterful hand embroidery, elegant bridal wear, and mix of tradition and modernity, has launched its new collection, IMPRINT, which focuses on a rare and captivating print-led offering. It marks a joyful return to print as a medium of expression, bringing the same level of perfection to printed surfaces. The prints are designed to bring out the textures, depth, and delicacy that define Mishru’s signature embroidery language.
The prints capture the demonstrative richness of embroidery through the digital translation of hand-drawn motifs, set on delicate fabrics that drape with ease, alongside varied surface techniques.
Swapna Anumolu, creative director and founder of Mishru, says the inspiration emerged from a desire to extend the brand’s engagement with surface into a more fluid and versatile medium. “IMPRINT is not a departure from what the brand is known for. In many ways, it is ‘embroidery thinking’ expressed through print, where craft moves across mediums rather than being confined to one,” she explains.
The process of translating hand-drawn motifs into prints starts with artwork created by hand, often inspired by embroidery techniques such as French knots, zari textures, or geometric placements. “These are then digitally translated, ensuring that the hand, the irregularity, and the sense of tactility are preserved. What makes the process unique is that it is not linear. Motifs often move between embroidery and print, evolving continuously.”
While embroidery involves time-intensive construction, print allows for spontaneity, experimentation with scale, and a more fluid repetition of motifs. “The focus shifts towards ease and movement, creating versatile garments while still maintaining a strong visual identity,” says Swapna.
Through layering, shading, and variations in motif density, the prints echo the richness and depth of embroidery. Detail remains central to the process, translated into visual dimension rather than handwork, ensuring the surface still feels nuanced.
Key elements include clustered corals, engineered borders, and immersive all-over compositions that stand out.
So, does she see prints evolving within Mishru’s design language going forward? “Prints will become an extension of our design language. They will continue to evolve alongside embroidery, sometimes complementing it and at other times standing independently. We are focused on creating a more layered and versatile offering while remaining rooted in craftsmanship.”
Her tip for styling pieces from the collection for both day and occasion wear is to embrace minimal accessories and relaxed silhouettes that allow the print to take focus during the day. “For occasion wear, the same pieces can be elevated with statement jewellery, structured drapes, or layered styling,” she adds.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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