Digital prints inspired by hand embroidery lead a new couture trend

The prints capture the demonstrative richness of embroidery through the digital translation of hand-drawn motifs, set on delicate fabrics that drape with ease, alongside varied surface techniques.

Swapna Anumolu, creative director and founder of Mishru, says the inspiration emerged from a desire to extend the brand’s engagement with surface into a more fluid and versatile medium. “IMPRINT is not a departure from what the brand is known for. In many ways, it is ‘embroidery thinking’ expressed through print, where craft moves across mediums rather than being confined to one,” she explains.