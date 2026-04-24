From heart-shaped keepsakes to heirloom slings, Coeur Éclat reimagines Indian beadwork for modern maximalism

Puneet was drawn to the way crystals and beads interact with light. “They interact not in a loud, reflective way, but in something far more intimate and atmospheric. The idea was to create pieces that don’t just shine, but hold light softly, almost like memory. At the same time, I wanted to revisit Indian bead craft by giving it a contemporary twist. The collection became a way to translate something deeply traditional into objects that feel collectible,” he explains.

He chose beadwork because it is one of the most patient and intimate forms of craft, where every bead is placed by hand. It demands time and precision, and carries a natural sense of luxury. For Coeur Éclat, beadwork is not surface decoration—it is the structure itself. The material defines both form and texture. “There’s also something very human about it, with slight variations and subtle irregularities that make each piece feel alive rather than manufactured.”