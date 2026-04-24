From heart-shaped keepsakes to heirloom slings, Coeur Éclat reimagines Indian beadwork for modern maximalism

Puneet Gupta, founder of Puneet Gupta Crafted Fine Goods, unveils Coeur Éclat, a collection of handcrafted evening bags that reinterpret Indian bead artistry through a contemporary lens. Coeur Éclat transforms beadwork from ornament into architecture. Every handbag is hand-crocheted with luminous crystals and high-shine beads, forming silhouettes that feel like sculpted light in motion. Celebrating ’80s maximalism, the collection moves fluidly across forms—from a limited-edition heart-shaped bag envisioned as a Valentine’s keepsake to envelope-inspired slings, bucket silhouettes, and refined evening bags that sit effortlessly between couture object and modern heirloom.
Puneet was drawn to the way crystals and beads interact with light. “They interact not in a loud, reflective way, but in something far more intimate and atmospheric. The idea was to create pieces that don’t just shine, but hold light softly, almost like memory. At the same time, I wanted to revisit Indian bead craft by giving it a contemporary twist. The collection became a way to translate something deeply traditional into objects that feel collectible,” he explains.
He chose beadwork because it is one of the most patient and intimate forms of craft, where every bead is placed by hand. It demands time and precision, and carries a natural sense of luxury. For Coeur Éclat, beadwork is not surface decoration—it is the structure itself. The material defines both form and texture. “There’s also something very human about it, with slight variations and subtle irregularities that make each piece feel alive rather than manufactured.”
The ’80s influence comes through in the confidence of form rather than excess. “That era embraced boldness—think statement shapes and unapologetic glamour. We interpreted that through sculptural silhouettes like the heart-shaped bag, structured slings, and defined evening forms,” says Puneet. Maximalism here is expressed through light, texture, and the density of beads rather than volume alone, resulting in pieces that feel bold yet controlled.
The palette is built around the movement of light through the day. “Champagne gold for the softness of sunrise, luminous white for clarity and openness, rose pink for warmth and transition, and deep black for depth and stillness. The idea was to create a palette that feels timeless, yet alive in changing light conditions.”
The bags are designed as both occasion pieces and future heirlooms. “At first glance, they are evening pieces, but the way they are made allows them to exist beyond a single occasion,” he adds.
So, what trends is he noticing this year? “There is a clear movement toward emotional luxury. People are moving away from fast, logo-driven consumption and gravitating toward pieces that feel handcrafted, personal, and collectible.”
Prices start at Rs 5,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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