Emotional storytelling meets Jaipur craft in a striking high jewellery collection

In the language of jewellery, some collections do more than simply adorn—they tell stories of memory, identity, and transformation. With AAINA, Raniwala 1881 presents a poetic exploration of reflection, legacy and becoming. Meaning “mirror,” the collection captures an intimate moment in a woman’s journey—the quiet pause before stepping into a new chapter of life.
Rare-sized polki: The foundation of timeless Indian heirlooms
Rooted in heritage yet deeply personal in expression, AAINA draws from the emotional space where memory and identity intersect. For Abhishek Raniwala, the inspiration came from this very moment of introspection. “AAINA captures the pause where emotion, memory and identity converge. For us, jewellery is not only ornamentation, it is a witness to transformation,” he shares.
The name itself reflects this philosophy. “We chose the name AAINA because the collection is rooted in reflection—both literal and emotional,” Abhishek says. “A mirror is where one meets oneself honestly, and that idea resonated deeply with the narrative of this collection.”
This narrative of reflection shapes not only the concept but also the design language of the collection. Many of the pieces explore balance and symmetry, creating compositions that feel contemplative rather than overtly ornate. “Reflection influences both the storytelling and the design language of the collection. The idea was to create jewellery that feels almost like a mirror to the wearer’s inner world—quietly expressive rather than purely decorative,” he says.
Crafted with the house’s signature artistry, the collection features rare-sized polki diamonds, lush emeralds and vivid coloured gemstones. Polki, an integral part of the brand’s design heritage, forms the foundation of the pieces. Their organic brilliance carries a sense of history and timelessness, making them perfect for a collection rooted in legacy.
Emeralds, chosen for their richness and intensity, introduce a sense of quiet strength to the designs. Meanwhile, coloured gemstones bring vibrancy and movement, reflecting the varied emotions explored within the collection—from introspection to celebration.
Founded in Jaipur, Raniwala 1881 is built on over a century of jewellery craftsmanship rooted in the city’s heritage. Yet the brand continues to evolve for the modern wearer. “Our philosophy has always been about creating heirlooms that transcend time. My approach is to balance heritage with emotion and storytelling so that every piece feels deeply personal,” adds Abhishek.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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