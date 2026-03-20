Emotional storytelling meets Jaipur craft in a striking high jewellery collection

Rooted in heritage yet deeply personal in expression, AAINA draws from the emotional space where memory and identity intersect. For Abhishek Raniwala, the inspiration came from this very moment of introspection. “AAINA captures the pause where emotion, memory and identity converge. For us, jewellery is not only ornamentation, it is a witness to transformation,” he shares.

The name itself reflects this philosophy. “We chose the name AAINA because the collection is rooted in reflection—both literal and emotional,” Abhishek says. “A mirror is where one meets oneself honestly, and that idea resonated deeply with the narrative of this collection.”