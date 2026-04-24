This collection marries Indian craftsmanship and quiet luxury in ethically made hand-embroidered bags

That sense of quiet observation translates into designs that feel considered yet effortless. They are well-suited for sunlit holidays or intimate occasions.

“It’s for women who find beauty in the subtle, the soulful, and the serene,” Neeharika adds, grounding the collection in a distinctly personal point of view.

Crafted with care, Reverie reflects the brand’s commitment to slow luxury. “We often see mass-produced bags with little thought given to sustainability, but our brand takes a different route by prioritising handwork, material integrity, and thoughtful design. Each piece is shaped with intention, allowing craftsmanship to take centre stage rather than trends. These are bags you will cherish and may even pass on as heirlooms,” she says.