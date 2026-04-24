This collection marries Indian craftsmanship and quiet luxury in ethically made hand-embroidered bags

The Leather Garden’s latest collection, Reverie, focuses on clean lines, soft, and structured forms, with embroidery as the highlight. There is a sense of ease and subtlety to the pieces, with their appeal lying in details that feel refined rather than overt. Founded by Neeharika Wadhwa, the brand blends contemporary design with Indian craftsmanship, using ethically sourced materials and a mindful approach to production. With Reverie, it stays true to what it is best known for.
“The Reverie collection showcases intricate handwork inspired by elements of nature, such as trees, leaves, and delicate florals. Each bag features detailed hand-beaded embroidery brought to life through techniques like cross-stitch and fine beading, giving every piece a unique, artisanal character,” explains Neeharika.
The making of a single bag is time-intensive, with the hand embroidery alone taking approximately 20 to 30 hours. “This slow craftsmanship is intentional, as we want the collection to evoke a sense of nostalgia while preserving traditional techniques,” she says.
The bags have a feminine quality and are spacious enough to hold more than just the essentials. “Reverie was born from my love for moments that feel like daydreams. What sets it apart from our previous collections is its softer, more feminine, and introspective design language. The subtle detailing and delicate handwork create a sense of quiet luxury. It is for those who want to accessorise their outfits with timeless pieces that feel personal and move beyond trends,” says Neeharika.
That sense of quiet observation translates into designs that feel considered yet effortless. They are well-suited for sunlit holidays or intimate occasions.
“It’s for women who find beauty in the subtle, the soulful, and the serene,” Neeharika adds, grounding the collection in a distinctly personal point of view.
Crafted with care, Reverie reflects the brand’s commitment to slow luxury. “We often see mass-produced bags with little thought given to sustainability, but our brand takes a different route by prioritising handwork, material integrity, and thoughtful design. Each piece is shaped with intention, allowing craftsmanship to take centre stage rather than trends. These are bags you will cherish and may even pass on as heirlooms,” she says.
The idea of longevity runs through the collection. “They are meant to be carried, worn, and eventually remembered. The emphasis is on creating something lasting, both in quality and in feeling,” she adds.
Through its quiet palette and tactile finishes, the collection is a reminder that luxury can exist in restraint, in detail, and in the human touch behind every piece. It is a pause, an invitation to slow down, to notice, and to carry a piece of beauty with you.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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