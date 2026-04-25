English-vintage aesthetic inspires this contemporary conscious label’s new edit

With seven collections on offer, the label, over the years, has made its way into the celebrity wardrobes of Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kangana Ranaut, Hansika Motwani, Anu Emmanuel and others. Spring–Summer 2026 marks a subtle but meaningful shift in the brand’s narrative.

“While Surmaye has always been rooted in craft and restraint, our new collection, Unmapped, leans more into instinct — embracing a sense of openness and quiet discovery rather than a defined direction. It reflects this idea of a journey without a fixed path. It speaks to moments that unfold organically — where beauty is encountered rather than planned,” Swati tells us.