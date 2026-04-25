This collection by Banana Labs has block prints on denim

Homegrown label Banana Labs’ summer capsule collection, Sequence, has their signature block printing motifs, along with layered lines and evolving surfaces that appear to shift with movement, echoing the organic rhythm of handcrafted printing. Designed with fluid, easy silhouettes for everyday wear, the pieces are crafted in breathable natural and vegan textiles, including cotton mul, kota doria, and repurposed surplus denim. The palette revolves around warm beiges and off-whites, accented with pops of orange, sunlit yellow, and grounded navy tones.

Mariyam Khatri, creative director of the label, takes us through the range.