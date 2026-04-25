This collection by Banana Labs has block prints on denim
Homegrown label Banana Labs’ summer capsule collection, Sequence, has their signature block printing motifs, along with layered lines and evolving surfaces that appear to shift with movement, echoing the organic rhythm of handcrafted printing. Designed with fluid, easy silhouettes for everyday wear, the pieces are crafted in breathable natural and vegan textiles, including cotton mul, kota doria, and repurposed surplus denim. The palette revolves around warm beiges and off-whites, accented with pops of orange, sunlit yellow, and grounded navy tones.
Mariyam Khatri, creative director of the label, takes us through the range.
Tell us about Sequence.
It’s a trans-seasonal collection rooted in the idea of movement, continuity, and disruption within craft. It draws from the language of block printing, where repetition and uniformity are key. This collection feels like a departure for us. While craft has always been central to us, Sequence pushes it into a more experimental space. The use of repurposed denim alongside traditional fabrics like mul and kota and the idea of disrupting print repetition, are something we haven’t explored before. The silhouettes are easy, relaxed, and travel-friendly. They’re designed to move with the body and allow for styling across occasions. The starting point was to reinterpret block printing by questioning its dependence on repetition. Instead of perfect alignment, we introduced variation in the sequence of blocks.
How personal is couture becoming?
Very. It has always been an extension of personal style, but today it feels even more intimate. People are moving towards pieces that reflect their individuality, values, and lifestyle rather than just for occasions.
What are the summer trends to watch out for this year?
A shift away from overdone maximalism towards more thoughtful, material-led design. There’s a growing focus on comfort, breathability, and pieces that feel lived-in rather than styled.
What are the summer casual and resort wardrobe must-haves?
Natural, breathable fabrics are key, be it cotton, mul, kota or linen. Pieces that are light on the skin, easy to layer, and versatile enough to transition through the day will be loved. Comfort is becoming non-negotiable.
Tell us about the plans for your label this year.
We’re looking to expand our presence through multi-brand outlets, as the brand connects strongly when experienced physically. At the same time, we’re continuing to build on our waste-led initiatives, focusing on repurposing in a more structured and holistic way.
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