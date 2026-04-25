This Spring-Summer edit, Rangmanch, finds its muse in the performing arts

“The name, Rangmanch, meaning ‘stage’ in Hindi takes its name from the idea of performance in its most complete sense: dance, music, poetry and theatre converging in one space. We chose this because this collection is not about a single reference or an aesthetic, but about the rhythm of creation itself, movement, stillness and expression coexisting,” he begins.

The collection offers a range of silhouettes including wide-leg pants, fluid kurtas, kaftan-style tops, kimonos and co-ord sets all cut with a relaxed, breathable design. “The co-ord format is central to the edit, allowing pieces to be styled together or mixed and matched. Woven textiles are at the core of the Rangmanch collection, approached with a strong fabric-first mindset. We’ve worked with fabrics like mul, linen, cupro, kota silk, jamdani weaves and chanderi silk, all chosen for their ease in warmer weather and allowing pleats and other detailing to naturally follow,” he reveals