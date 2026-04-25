This Spring-Summer edit, Rangmanch, finds its muse in the performing arts

Deeply drawn to culture, music, community, art — this womenswear label translates that sensibility into everyday and occasion wear with natural fabrics. Sanjay Gangwani, founder of the Surat-based brand — established since the 1990s — walks us through his latest collection, Rangmanch.
“The name, Rangmanch, meaning ‘stage’ in Hindi takes its name from the idea of performance in its most complete sense: dance, music, poetry and theatre converging in one space. We chose this because this collection is not about a single reference or an aesthetic, but about the rhythm of creation itself, movement, stillness and expression coexisting,” he begins.
The collection offers a range of silhouettes including wide-leg pants, fluid kurtas, kaftan-style tops, kimonos and co-ord sets all cut with a relaxed, breathable design. “The co-ord format is central to the edit, allowing pieces to be styled together or mixed and matched. Woven textiles are at the core of the Rangmanch collection, approached with a strong fabric-first mindset. We’ve worked with fabrics like mul, linen, cupro, kota silk, jamdani weaves and chanderi silk, all chosen for their ease in warmer weather and allowing pleats and other detailing to naturally follow,” he reveals
The embellishments and surface treatments in Rangmanch are delicate and minimal. Think subtle embroidery, soft floral and polka dot prints, chequered patterns, stripes alongside heart, sun & moon and clover leaf buttis.
“The colour palette is anchored in a Spring/Summer mood. Pastels form its foundation, with muted earthy tones woven in for balance. Within the co-ord sets, colour is thought through as a deliberate pairing: yellow with white, brown with cream, blue with soft green, navy with neutrals and pinks,” he shares.
Rangmanch of fers over 50 ensembles to choose from and the highlights from the collection are Brown Rice Co-ord Set (loose fit shirt with thread detailing, with hand block printed bottom); Black and White Mul-Mul Co-ord Set (hand printed top with boxpleated hand printed cotton broad pants); Eggshell Blue MiniCheck Woven Co-ord Set (woven cotton in mini-checks, enhanced with appliqué and thread embroidery on sleeves); Peach Dust Co-ord Set (kota check silk printed top with tiered pattern, with an individual mul-mul slip and cotton bottom, with lace detail on hemline); Ivory and Navy Blue Pure Chanderi Kurta Set (handprinted pure chanderi angrakha kurta, with a similar concept dupatta); and Yolk Yellow Linen Co-ord Set (linen kurta enhanced with jamdani weave inspired thread embroidery).