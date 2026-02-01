Here’s an edit for those who like to carry tradition with pride

Whether it’s for a dear friend, one’s parent or your partner, gifts remain one of the most heartfelt ways of expressing love. At times, they serve as small tokens of affection; at other times, as a gesture of gratitude for someone’s presence in our lives. No gift is ever big or small, it’s the intention behind it, the act of sharing a piece of your heart, that truly matters. Jigar Mali’s new collection, Nazraana, stems from this concept. A fashion label, known for narrating handcrafted tales of opulence and grandeur through its designs, now brings something new for fashion enthusiasts who hold a soft corner for ethnic wear.

The name Nazraana felt perfect as it literally means a gift

Telling us about Nazraana, the designer, Jigar Mali, says, “I’ve always believed that clothing can be an offering, a gesture of love, memory, and respect.” For Jigar, this drop is exactly that. In other words, it is his way of presenting something meaningful to women who carry tradition with pride but express it in their own modern style. With this edit, he didn’t want to reinvent heritage, but look at it with a contemporary twist. “The name Nazraana felt perfect as it literally means a gift, and this collection truly feels like a tribute to craftsmanship, culture, and the women who inspire my work every day,” he says.

Jigar informs that fabrics play an important role in this collection. His team worked extensively with Banarasi weaves, organza, and rich silks. Jigar wanted to count on materials that already carry history within them. “I love how organza brings lightness and romance, while Banarasi adds depth and grandeur,” he explains. In terms of colours, Nazraana has sunflower yellows, kesar mustards, soft gulabi pinks, and deeper festive hues. The pieces are elaborate and focus on intricate hand embroidery, gold detailing, and balanced proportions. Having said that, nothing is overpowering. It’s just the right balance that has been created in each design.

Nazraana features lehengas, anarkalis, and fluid festive ensembles. Some pieces are more classic and regal, while others feel lighter and more contemporary. A fun aspect? The drop adapts to almost everyone’s personal style. Whether it’s a young bride, a wedding guest, or even someone attending a festive celebration, everyone can find their best occasion wear here.