Korean-inspired jewellery makes its debut in India

What sets K_miin apart within Kisna’s portfolio—and the Indian jewellery landscape at large—is its cultural specificity. “It’s one of India’s first Korean-inspired jewellery collections,” Trisha notes. “As far as my understanding goes, no other brand has introduced a capsule in this space yet.” That sense of newness is matched by an aesthetic lightness drawn directly from Korean fashion. The pieces are intentionally lightweight, youthful, and expressive—designed for those who prefer subtle elegance with a playful edge.

Accessibility remains central to the launch. The capsule is available online, across Kisna kiosks, and through in-store ordering, ensuring fans can engage with the collection in the way they prefer. For first-time buyers, Trisha suggests beginning with the finger-heart designs or the Korean fan motifs, along with a distinctive pair of stick-pattern earrings that have already emerged as favourites.

Prices start at Rs 20,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

