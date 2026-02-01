Korean-inspired jewellery makes its debut in India

In a moment when Korean culture has seamlessly threaded itself into everyday Indian life—from late-night K-dramas and K-pop playlists to beauty routines and fashion cues—Kisna enters the conversation with a quietly confident first. The brand’s newest limited-edition 14kt capsule, K_miin, marks a thoughtful foray into Korean-inspired fine jewellery, translating the global K-wave into something intimate and wearable.
How K-Pop and K-Fashion inspire modern Indian jewellery
For Trisha Paul, head of merchandising at Kisna, the idea emerged from close cultural observation. “I’ve observed how strongly Korean culture has started resonating with audiences in India—whether it’s K-dramas, K-reels, K-beauty, K-food, or even K-stories,” she says. “With this growing influence, it felt like the right moment to introduce K-jewellery as well.” The name itself carries intent: K for Korean, and miin, meaning “beautiful lady” in Korean—an elegant nod to the collection’s muse.
Rather than leaning into surface-level trends, K_miin approaches Korean culture through symbolism and softness. The capsule brings together motifs closely associated with K-fashion and K-pop—playful yet emotionally expressive forms that feel instantly familiar to fans. “From delicate, expressive elements to playful forms, each design reflects themes loved by Korean audiences,” Trisha explains. “The idea was to create jewellery that truly feels rooted in Korean aesthetics.”
At the heart of the collection are signature motifs that carry cultural storytelling: the finger-heart sarang, Korean fans, bows, butterflies, and pearl beads. “Each motif was chosen for its strong cultural association,” says Trisha. “They act as the signature elements of the capsule and add that instantly recognisable Korean charm to every piece.” Rendered in diamonds and 14kt gold, the designs remain clean and minimal, allowing the motifs to speak without excess.
What sets K_miin apart within Kisna’s portfolio—and the Indian jewellery landscape at large—is its cultural specificity. “It’s one of India’s first Korean-inspired jewellery collections,” Trisha notes. “As far as my understanding goes, no other brand has introduced a capsule in this space yet.” That sense of newness is matched by an aesthetic lightness drawn directly from Korean fashion. The pieces are intentionally lightweight, youthful, and expressive—designed for those who prefer subtle elegance with a playful edge.
Accessibility remains central to the launch. The capsule is available online, across Kisna kiosks, and through in-store ordering, ensuring fans can engage with the collection in the way they prefer. For first-time buyers, Trisha suggests beginning with the finger-heart designs or the Korean fan motifs, along with a distinctive pair of stick-pattern earrings that have already emerged as favourites.
Prices start at Rs 20,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
