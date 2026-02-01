Where minimalism meets occasionwear: Sculpted silhouettes for modern evenings

Minimalism, she believes, is not about doing less—it’s about doing just enough. “An outfit should highlight a person’s personality rather than overshadow it. It’s about presence, poise, and the way you walk in an outfit.” Even embellishments—crystals, stones, beads, and Japanese glass beads—are applied with restraint, used only to enhance the silhouette.

Inclusivity is also central to the brand’s ethos. The brand offers sizes from XS to 3XL, along with custom sizing at no additional cost. “What I charge for a small, I charge for a curvy woman as well,” says Garima. Operating on a slow-fashion model allows the label to cater to diverse body types without compromise.

The brand’s upcoming collection, Moonlight Opulence, continues this philosophy. Designed around the evening persona of women, the line explores elegance through sculpted forms and fluid fabrics. “It’s grand, refined, and perfect for cocktail events,” Garima shares. Satin takes centre stage, accented with subtle details like satin tassels, while the colour palette moves through deep blue, royal blue, black, emerald, and flashes of bright red.

Priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 38,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

