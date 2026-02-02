Jodi is all about the perfect pairing

The name Jodi means a pair, and the collection is built around that simple thought. Each look is designed to work on its own, while still feeling part of a larger story when worn together. “The idea was to make couple dressing easy and natural,” says Swati Agarwal, founder of House of Tuti. “We didn’t want people to feel pressured to match. Instead, we focused on colours and designs that sit well together.”

The collection has a soft, romantic feel but keeps things minimal and wearable. The silhouettes are clean and uncomplicated, making them easy to style for different occasions. Colour plays an important role in bringing the looks together. “We started with red, blue and green because they suit most people,” Swati explains. “Black and white bring in a classic feel, while rani pink and golden yellow add a festive touch.”