Jodi is all about the perfect pairing

Couples today are thinking more carefully about how they dress for special occasions. It’s no longer only about individual style. Many want their outfits to feel connected, as if they belong together, without looking exactly the same.
This idea sits at the heart of House of Tuti’s latest collection, Jodi.
The name Jodi means a pair, and the collection is built around that simple thought. Each look is designed to work on its own, while still feeling part of a larger story when worn together. “The idea was to make couple dressing easy and natural,” says Swati Agarwal, founder of House of Tuti. “We didn’t want people to feel pressured to match. Instead, we focused on colours and designs that sit well together.”
The collection has a soft, romantic feel but keeps things minimal and wearable. The silhouettes are clean and uncomplicated, making them easy to style for different occasions. Colour plays an important role in bringing the looks together. “We started with red, blue and green because they suit most people,” Swati explains. “Black and white bring in a classic feel, while rani pink and golden yellow add a festive touch.”
One of the standout pieces in Jodi is the angrakha, designed for both men and women. These styles are comfortable, easy to move in, and suited for long celebrations. “The angrakhas were very important for us. We simplified the design so they feel light and practical, almost like a kurta, but still hold on to tradition,” says Swati.
Fabric and craft remain central to the collection. All materials are sourced from Banaras, including mul Chanderi, brocade Chanderi, katan and tissue. Each piece is lined with soft mul cotton to make it comfortable in different weather conditions. The saris follow the same approach, using Chanderi base with Banarasi brocade border to keep them elegant without making them too heavy.
Designed with accessibility in mind, Jodi is meant for everyday celebrations as well as larger occasions. As Swati puts it, “It’s for people who want to dress together in a way that feels real and effortless.”
Prices start at Rs 3,000.
Available online.
