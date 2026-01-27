Inspired by the Vedic concept of maya, Mayajaal explores the mystic through a timeless fabric

Myths, rituals, and folklore in Indian mythology have long suggested that the world is not fixed, but layered — shaped by belief, memory, and perception. This understanding forms the foundation of Sureena Chowdhri’s latest collection, Mayajaal, named after the Vedic concept of maya, the illusion that shapes how reality is experienced.
Fabric, light, and movement become tools to explore this idea, with velvet at the centre of the narrative. As Sureena explains, “Velvet is often perceived as weighty, and we wanted to challenge that notion — to show how it can move freely, and transform as it catches the light.”
Embroidery plays a defining role, with zardozi continuing to anchor the brand’s visual language. In Mayajaal, it appears with a renewed sensibility. “Zardozi remains the heart of the collection, reimagined in a more contemporary language. Antique gold threadwork is punctuated with gemstones, giving each piece a powerful, regal presence,” Sureena elaborates. The embroidery becomes part of the garment’s structure, enhancing depth and dimension rather than serving as surface decoration alone.
Silk velvet is the sole fabric used throughout the collection, reinforcing its significance to the brand. “We are meticulous about sourcing the highest quality silk velvet, as it is a material that evolves beautifully with time and is meant to be cherished as an heirloom.” Innovation also comes through technique rather than excess. “We experimented with two-tone silk velvets, allowing light to bring out different shades as the fabric moves,” Sureena shares. This quality gives the garments a sculptural presence, where structure and softness exist together.
Jewel-toned velvets form the base of the palette, while new variations add complexity. “We stayed true to our jewel-toned velvet colour story— dark falsa, our signature peacock blue, rich bottle green,” Sureena notes. “These colours deepen and shift with movement, reinforcing the idea of illusion that sits at the core of Mayajaal.”
The silhouettes move fluidly between heritage and reinterpretation. Jackets, shararas, anarkalis, kaftans, and saris appear in forms that feel familiar yet refreshed. For Sureena, among these, one piece marks a distinct moment of experimentation. “The Anvaya velvet dress reimagines the fabric in a modern form and expanding the occasions it can belong to,” she adds.
Mayajaal carries a balance between formality and ease that allows the garments to sit comfortably across different occasions. “The silhouettes are designed to feel effortless and wearable, while still carrying a strong sense of occasion — luxurious without being overwhelming or fussy,” she shares. This approach allows craftsmanship to remain visible without the garments feeling heavy or restrictive.
The collection reflects a broader idea of womanhood. “We design for women across walks of life, never narrowing our vision to a single archetype,” says Sureena. “What connects them is a shared appreciation for pieces that feel meaningful — women who value craftsmanship, ease, and individuality.” This openness allows the edit to feel personal.
The campaign extends the collection’s ideas into a visual world shaped by myth and landscape. “The shoot is a visual allegory for shifting perception and the search for truth. It reinterprets familiar Indian symbols of ceremony and womanhood — through a handcrafted vintage toy stand, a beaded veil, and a tree adorned with framed portraits — all placed in a surreal, contemporary context,” Sureena says. Shot at night in the deserts of Jodhpur, with actor and musician Saba Azad appearing as a wanderer suspended between reality and imagination, Mayajaal brings dreamlike nature to life.
Prices start at Rs 54,900. Available at Sureena Chowdhri Store, Banjara Hills. Also available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress