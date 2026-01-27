Inspired by the Vedic concept of maya, Mayajaal explores the mystic through a timeless fabric

Myths, rituals, and folklore in Indian mythology have long suggested that the world is not fixed, but layered — shaped by belief, memory, and perception. This understanding forms the foundation of Sureena Chowdhri’s latest collection, Mayajaal, named after the Vedic concept of maya, the illusion that shapes how reality is experienced.

The collection approaches maya as a theme and treats it as something to be felt

Fabric, light, and movement become tools to explore this idea, with velvet at the centre of the narrative. As Sureena explains, “Velvet is often perceived as weighty, and we wanted to challenge that notion — to show how it can move freely, and transform as it catches the light.”

Embroidery plays a defining role, with zardozi continuing to anchor the brand’s visual language. In Mayajaal, it appears with a renewed sensibility. “Zardozi remains the heart of the collection, reimagined in a more contemporary language. Antique gold threadwork is punctuated with gemstones, giving each piece a powerful, regal presence,” Sureena elaborates. The embroidery becomes part of the garment’s structure, enhancing depth and dimension rather than serving as surface decoration alone.