Karn Malhotra's new edit brings art deco glamour to 2026
Karn Malhotra’s latest collection from the Prima Donna series is rooted in finesse and intricate detailing, exuding the true spirit of a prima donna. It is an extravagant display of beadwork and hand embroideries crafted on fine silks, georgettes, and crepes. The silhouettes remain classic, defined by clean lines and structured focal points, while being inherently flattering to the body. The collection seamlessly bridges the gap between Western eveningwear and contemporary fusion attire. Karn takes us through the same.
What was the idea behind the collection?
The series is envisioned as an eclectic line of evening and occasion wear for women who lead from the front. She is bold, dramatic, and unapologetic in her choices, carrying herself with poise and confidence. This season, The Shining Star draws inspiration from the glamorous Gatsby era of the 1920s. Gold and silver metallics, tassels, fur accents, silks, and crystals come together to evoke the opulence of the time. The collection embodies an Art Deco aesthetic, characterised by straight lines, geometric shapes, and motifs, meticulously recreated through hand embroidery and beadwork.
How is this collection different from your previous ones?
While the essence of all our collections remains the same, each season tells a new story. We take high-concept, often intimidating ideas of glamour and make them accessible, wearable, and relevant to our patrons. Every collection explores different art and craft forms and experiments with varied silhouettes, yet consistently evokes the emotion of unapologetic, maximalist, high-octane glamour.
What’s working in Summer 2026?
After years of getting dominated by quiet luxury and minimalist neutrals, fashion is swinging back toward vibrant colours, historical references, and deeply personal styling. There is a renewed appetite for individuality, craftsmanship, and expressive dressing. There is a strong resurgence of historical references, particularly corset waists reimagined with modern, edgy twists. Fringe and tassels have made a major comeback. The era of uncomfortable denim is firmly behind us, with relaxed and flowy silhouettes becoming the go-to. Outfit repeating and investing in quality pieces is now a part of mainstream culture, while sustainability has evolved from a niche concept into a core pillar of fashion’s 2026 identity.
What are the party wardrobe must-haves for 2026 summer?
A modern co-ord set, wide-legged pants, asymmetrical necklines, and silhouettes that feel edgy yet comfortable are key. There is also a visible shift from heavy sequins to micro sequins.
Tell us about your plans for the label this year.
This year, we plan to elevate our events calendar further by expanding into wedding wear, bringing our signature glamour to bridal and wedding celebrations.
Which are the fashion statements of 2025 that impressed you the most?
The liquid armour movement was the defining fashion statement of 2025 for me. Moulded bodices, chrome breastplates, and metallic corsets captured a powerful intersection of strength, glamour, and futurism.
What are your upcoming collections?
We are currently working on a prêt capsule collection infused with our signature aesthetic. This line will exclusively debut on our official website, marking an exciting new chapter for the label.
