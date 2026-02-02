Karn Malhotra's new edit brings art deco glamour to 2026

A

The series is envisioned as an eclectic line of evening and occasion wear for women who lead from the front. She is bold, dramatic, and unapologetic in her choices, carrying herself with poise and confidence. This season, The Shining Star draws inspiration from the glamorous Gatsby era of the 1920s. Gold and silver metallics, tassels, fur accents, silks, and crystals come together to evoke the opulence of the time. The collection embodies an Art Deco aesthetic, characterised by straight lines, geometric shapes, and motifs, meticulously recreated through hand embroidery and beadwork.