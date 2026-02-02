The grace of knowing oneself is reflected in Grace and Other Accidents

There was a time when glamour felt effortless. It lived in small, unstudied moments — in how women moved through rooms, how they leaned into furniture, how dressing well was not reserved for occasions but woven into everyday life.
Old-world glamour was never about making fashion a spectacle. It was about ease that came with dressing up. About a woman so comfortable with herself that elegance became instinct rather than effort. Grace and Other Accidents by The Little Black Bow grows from that confidence.
“We were interested in how this woman inhabits her world — how she interacts with every object in her space, how nothing around her is incidental, and nothing merely decorative,” shares co-founder Khushboo Doshi, commonly known as Boo. It’s a way of looking at femininity that feels thoughtful without being precious, observant without being performative.
At the centre of the collection is a woman who is intelligent in a way that doesn’t ask to be noticed. “This edit is shaped around a particular kind of intelligence: the sort an entire culture might one day call genius, while she remains entirely unconcerned — thinking about cats, rearranging a chair, following her own private logic,” explains Boo.
The emotional heart of Grace and Other Accidents began with co-founder Annora Dsouza’s grandmother and the world she belonged to. “She was a woman for whom dressing up was not an occasion, but a way of being. Glamour sat naturally with her, as it often did for women of old-world taste — inherited rather than performed,” Boo elaborates.
That sense of instinct runs through the design language of the brand. “The Little Black Bow is built for women who already understand luxury and no longer need it spelled out,” says Boo.
The vocabulary is intuitive — “lace that feels lived-in, silk that moves easily, innerwear elements worn as outerwear with confidence rather than drama.” The edit carries a spirit where beautiful accidents are welcomed. Grace appears when there is no anxiety to perfect anything. The colours and moods echo that philosophy — inky blacks, softened neutrals, muted pastels, and tones that feel lived-in rather than polished. The mood is intimate and slightly eccentric, luxurious but relaxed, romantic without nostalgia. Clothes that feel at home in old rooms, warm light, and personal rituals.
Ultimately, the collection is about how it makes the wearer feel. “We hope she feels entirely at ease with herself — playful, confident, and a little unruly in the best way.”
Prices start at Rs 45,000.
Available online.
