The grace of knowing oneself is reflected in Grace and Other Accidents

There was a time when glamour felt effortless. It lived in small, unstudied moments — in how women moved through rooms, how they leaned into furniture, how dressing well was not reserved for occasions but woven into everyday life.

Old-world glamour was never about making fashion a spectacle. It was about ease that came with dressing up. About a woman so comfortable with herself that elegance became instinct rather than effort. Grace and Other Accidents by The Little Black Bow grows from that confidence.

Celebrate retro glitz with pieces from this range

“We were interested in how this woman inhabits her world — how she interacts with every object in her space, how nothing around her is incidental, and nothing merely decorative,” shares co-founder Khushboo Doshi, commonly known as Boo. It’s a way of looking at femininity that feels thoughtful without being precious, observant without being performative.