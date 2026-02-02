This Goa label launches store in Kolkata with a new edit

Popular sustainable label No Nasties, by Apurva Kothari, just opened its store in south Kolkata’s Manoharpukur Road. And we couldn’t wait to check out the no-frills shop stocked with their latest offers in the casual space.

There is a thoughtfully curated mix of No Nasties favourites and new launches. You’ll find everything from their playful Aztec prints and Bloom floral collections in pure cotton to the classic, structured linen staples. Alongside these, they have also introduced their new signature print collection, Azure Celeste, crafted in comfortable, organic cotton.

We had a chat with Apurva about his latest collection, what’s headlining the trends in 2026 and what must occupy the shelves in your wardrobe this year. Excerpts from the chat:

Why did you choose Kolkata for your store?

Kolkata is where we started our journey with No Nasties. It’s the home of the first organic, fairtrade factory that we made our clothes with, and I’ve been coming here since 2010 and I love the city. The conversations are different, more interesting and intelligent. So, when a friend mentioned the opportunity to open a store here, we jumped at it, and feel really lucky to have found a home in a beautiful 1920s art deco building, which also happens to be the home for Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, Love Me Twice vintage and thrift store, and the amazing Nutcase bar. Couldn’t have asked for more.