This Goa label launches store in Kolkata with a new edit
Popular sustainable label No Nasties, by Apurva Kothari, just opened its store in south Kolkata’s Manoharpukur Road. And we couldn’t wait to check out the no-frills shop stocked with their latest offers in the casual space.
There is a thoughtfully curated mix of No Nasties favourites and new launches. You’ll find everything from their playful Aztec prints and Bloom floral collections in pure cotton to the classic, structured linen staples. Alongside these, they have also introduced their new signature print collection, Azure Celeste, crafted in comfortable, organic cotton.
We had a chat with Apurva about his latest collection, what’s headlining the trends in 2026 and what must occupy the shelves in your wardrobe this year. Excerpts from the chat:
Why did you choose Kolkata for your store?
Kolkata is where we started our journey with No Nasties. It’s the home of the first organic, fairtrade factory that we made our clothes with, and I’ve been coming here since 2010 and I love the city. The conversations are different, more interesting and intelligent. So, when a friend mentioned the opportunity to open a store here, we jumped at it, and feel really lucky to have found a home in a beautiful 1920s art deco building, which also happens to be the home for Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, Love Me Twice vintage and thrift store, and the amazing Nutcase bar. Couldn’t have asked for more.
How much do you think the Kolkata crowd is conscious of sustainable or ethical fashion?
Honestly, it’s one of the easiest places to have conversations around sustainability and ethics. So many wonderful designers have originated from here, and the proximity of Santiniketan has always influenced what people wear and appreciate here. Our website data also shows that we already have a lot of customers and supporters of No Nasties in the city already and we look forward to meeting them in person!
What's marking the fashion choices of 2026?
Fashion in 2026 is being shaped by a strong shift towards easy living from summer-ready wardrobes, minimal design, fabrics that are gentle on the skin, and clothing that’s kinder to the planet. People are choosing pieces that feel light, intentional, and long-lasting, rather than trend-driven.
How is GenZ redefining casual and daily wear fashion?
By prioritising comfort, individuality, and values! They’re drawn to clothes that feel effortless but expressive with easy silhouettes and relaxed fits. For them, what you wear is as much about what it stands for as how it looks.
How do you think things will move for legacy brands with people becoming more conscious about choices?
Legacy brands will naturally be pushed to look deeper than surface-level sustainability. Today’s consumer is curious and informed, and they want to know who made their clothes, what they’re made of, and what kind of impact they leave behind. Brands that are willing to evolve, question old norms, and take responsibility will continue to stay relevant. It’s no longer about chasing trends or ticking boxes; it’s about doing things with honesty and intention.
What are the offerings from your label this summer?
Expect super easy, breezy silhouettes—wrap dresses, cape shirts, billowy dresses, kaftans, ultra-light muslin shirts, relaxed pants, and even a beltless jumpsuit designed to stay chic in the heat.
Plans for your label in 2026?
There are several new collections and ideas in the pipeline, including the launch of our Kids tees, too.