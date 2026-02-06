Dipali Ghuste celebrates contemporary femininity with the Chérie collection

The collection exudes a soft, romantic vibe with a modern twist. Key design choices include breathable fabrics, signature checks and geometric weaves, and delicate handcrafted prints. “The focus is on clean, effortless silhouettes with subtle detailing — pieces that feel light, feminine, and easy to wear while still carrying a touch of artisanal character,” she adds.

While every piece is close to her heart, one stands out as the collection’s signature: the check-woven dress (or top/kurta). “It captures the essence of Chérie the most. It’s effortless, romantic, and comfortable — which is the brand’s USP,” says Dipali, envisioning Chérie as a natural fit for both everyday and festive wardrobes.

“This collection is for women who love softness, simplicity, and effortless elegance in their daily life. She enjoys pieces that feel comfortable yet refined —something she can wear from casual outings to intimate gatherings with ease,” adds Dipali.

Price starts at Rs 5,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

