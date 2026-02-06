Dipali Ghuste celebrates contemporary femininity with the Chérie collection

Dipali Ghuste’s House of Shrusha is known for its elegant, wearable clothing that celebrates contemporary femininity. Based in Mumbai, she draws inspiration from everyday life—blending timeless aesthetics with modern trends to create pieces that are both stylish and comfortable. The USP of her collection is thoughtfully crafted silhouettes, soft fabrics, and subtle details that are all about grace and practicality. At the House of Shrusha, Dipali’s designs often take cues from art, culture, nature, and the vibrant energy of city life. She focuses on creating versatile wardrobe essentials that can easily transition from casual to curated.
Her latest collection, Chérie (the French word for ‘darling’), perfectly captures the essence of this new collection, celebrating the modern woman who blends elegance with effortlessness. It is rooted in comfort, yet they are statement pieces. Dipali shares the inspiration and vision behind the collection.
“The idea for the Chérie collection came from our desire to create something soft, feminine, and effortlessly elegant,” explains Dipali, who works closely with a dedicated team of skilled artisans and creatives, ensuring that each piece reflects quality, precision, and thoughtful craftsmanship.
“We were inspired by the quiet, intimate moments in a woman’s life—pieces that make her feel cherished, confident, and comfortable. Chérie blends gentle colours, airy fabrics, and simple romantic details to celebrate the modern woman with ease and grace. It also embraces subtle checks and geometric patterns, along with our custom-woven and printed fabrics, to add texture, depth, and a modern artisanal character — marrying simplicity with handcrafted detail.”
The collection exudes a soft, romantic vibe with a modern twist. Key design choices include breathable fabrics, signature checks and geometric weaves, and delicate handcrafted prints. “The focus is on clean, effortless silhouettes with subtle detailing — pieces that feel light, feminine, and easy to wear while still carrying a touch of artisanal character,” she adds.
While every piece is close to her heart, one stands out as the collection’s signature: the check-woven dress (or top/kurta). “It captures the essence of Chérie the most. It’s effortless, romantic, and comfortable — which is the brand’s USP,” says Dipali, envisioning Chérie as a natural fit for both everyday and festive wardrobes.
“This collection is for women who love softness, simplicity, and effortless elegance in their daily life. She enjoys pieces that feel comfortable yet refined —something she can wear from casual outings to intimate gatherings with ease,” adds Dipali.
Price starts at Rs 5,000. Available online.
