Reflecting an important journey, Rishi & Vibhuti’s Mastani Bride is for fearless modern women

The evolution of bridal wear has taken the fashion world by storm. Today’s brides hold agency and clarity about exactly what they want for their special day. While traditional reds continue to hold value, many brides are now exploring softer pastels, and the latest wedding looks of the celebrities and trendsetters stand as a testimony to this idea.
Beyond colour, silhouettes too have undergone a dramatic transformation. Moving away from heavy elaborate lehengas to choosing bridal jumpsuits, pantsuit sets, and even corsets, modern wedding attire is all about self-expression. While the journey to the big day may feel overwhelming at times, brides-to-be are increasingly self-aware, decisive, and confident in their choices. But what’s more special is luxury designers are not only understanding these changes but are actively curating collections that define the contemporary bride. And perhaps the most beautiful part of this evolution is that it unfolds while keeping tradition and culture intact, reimagined through comfort, confidence, and just the right tinge of sass.
One such dynamic duo that has consistently impressed fashion enthusiasts with their creativity and approach towards fashion is Rishi & Vibhuti. Fondly known as the ‘doctor designers,’ Dr Rishi Roy and Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal come from a medical background, yet share a strong passion for fashion. Through their label, they channel this creative instinct into designs that speak of thoughtful craftsmanship and contemporary sensibilities. Their creations are often elevated with attractive twists that feel fresh yet familiar. Their latest launch, Mastani Bride, is a reflection of this belief, made for the woman who envisions herself as a bride on her own terms.
The collection features a captivating interplay of colours, playful prints, intricate hand embroidery, and fluid silhouettes. This is also because the designers are a strong advocate of bridal fashion being personal, expressive, and joyful. “Our pieces are designed to move with the wearer, reflect her personality, and celebrate individuality,” says Rishi.
Mastani Bride is inspired by the many emotions of a bride. While we talk about the evolution in the choices and being vocal about what women want, there’s still a lot of dilemma about how the wedding will unfold and if everything will flow smoothly. Brides go through an array of emotions. There’s happiness, love, excitement, stress, anxiety and a whole lot of mood changes. Vibhuti expresses, “What makes Mastani Bride unique is its layered storytelling. Each look feels opulent yet wearable, traditional yet fresh.” In her understanding, it’s not about one bridal moment, but the entire journey — from the intimate rituals to grand celebrations, raising a toast to the fearless modern bride who embraces tradition but is not bound by it.
Explaining further, Rishi says, “Mastani Bride is divided into three parts — Deewani, Corbett, and Bagh, each reflecting a different mood and setting.” Deewani is intense, romantic and defines love and passion. Corbett is dedicated to nature and subtlety; quiet luxury for those who don’t like heavy outfits, making it perfect for destination weddings. “Bagh, unlike the other two, celebrates heritage, regal grandeur, and traditional opulence. Yes, the collection also has pieces for those who like to keep it pompous and elaborate,” he adds.
It’s easy to identify these categories through colour palettes, embroidery techniques, prints, and silhouettes. Vibhuti informs, “For this collection, we worked with silks, organza, tissue, crepe, velvet, and handwoven bases, since they are rich and ensure easy movement.” The pieces showcase distinct shades between deep jewel tones, romantic reds, forest greens, soft ivories, and bold florals, allowing brides to express different facets of their personality.
Deewani includes lehengas, shararas, statement blouses that are perfect for sangeet, cocktail nights, and pheras. Corbett features fluid anarkalis, printed lehengas, and other lightweight ensembles. These are ideal for mehendi, haldi, and destination weddings, especially daytime functions. And, Bagh, being on the heavier side, consists of lehengas and heirloom-inspired sets. These are definitely a go-to for the main wedding ceremony and grand receptions.
Mastani Bride comes alive with traditional embroideries like zardozi, resham, gota, and hand embellishments reimagined with contemporary placements, lighter bases, and unexpected colour pairings. “We focus on modern proportions, versatile styling, and statement blouses, creating outfits that feel rooted yet relevant,” Vibhuti shares.
The designer duo draw inspiration from travel, heritage textiles, nature, and conversations with artisans. For them, visiting craft clusters and observing techniques first-hand works wonders in coming up with ideas for their creations. Rishi tells us, “Many motifs in Mastani Bride emerged from spontaneous sketching during travel, capturing moments that felt instinctive and emotional rather than planned.”
Understanding the process step by step offers a clearer insight into their design philosophy and creative vision. The journey begins with concept building, sketches, and textile development, followed by meticulous sampling and refinement. “We work closely with skilled local artisans across embroidery, printing, and hand-finishing. Each piece goes through multiple quality checks to ensure it reflects the craftsmanship and luxury the brand stands for,” says Rishi.
According to the designers, each frame in the campaign shoot tells a story. Through different set ups, they envisioned a dreamlike journey of the Mastani Bride, trying to underline a modern bride’s strength, softness, and sensuality at the same time. Vibhuti shares, smiling, “Behind the scenes, the energy was electric. We shot for long days, filled with laughter, last-minute styling tweaks, and that magical moment when everything finally aligns and the bride truly comes alive on camera.”
Throwing light on the changing bridal preferences, Rishi says that the brides are far more expressive and confident today. “They want outfits that reflect who they are, not just what tradition dictates. Comfort, versatility, personalisation, and storytelling matter deeply.” He concludes that brides today are mixing silhouettes, experimenting with colours, and choosing pieces they can rewear and restyle.
Vibhuti talks about a couple of special picks from the edit. “One of our favourites is a Deewani lehenga with intense red tones and intricate handwork.” Another one, she says, is a Corbett-inspired printed ensemble, light yet impactful, showcasing our love for fluidity and nature-driven storytelling.
Such thoughtful blends of culture and modernity remind us that one does not have to choose between the past and the present. When crafted with intention, the two can co-exist beautifully, honouring tradition while allowing space for evolution. Today’s fashion landscape offers room to stay rooted, while still stepping confidently into the future.
Prices start at Rs 55,000.
Available in stores and online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi