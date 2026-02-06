Reflecting an important journey, Rishi & Vibhuti’s Mastani Bride is for fearless modern women

The evolution of bridal wear has taken the fashion world by storm. Today’s brides hold agency and clarity about exactly what they want for their special day. While traditional reds continue to hold value, many brides are now exploring softer pastels, and the latest wedding looks of the celebrities and trendsetters stand as a testimony to this idea.

Mastani Bride is inspired by the many emotions of a bride

Beyond colour, silhouettes too have undergone a dramatic transformation. Moving away from heavy elaborate lehengas to choosing bridal jumpsuits, pantsuit sets, and even corsets, modern wedding attire is all about self-expression. While the journey to the big day may feel overwhelming at times, brides-to-be are increasingly self-aware, decisive, and confident in their choices. But what’s more special is luxury designers are not only understanding these changes but are actively curating collections that define the contemporary bride. And perhaps the most beautiful part of this evolution is that it unfolds while keeping tradition and culture intact, reimagined through comfort, confidence, and just the right tinge of sass.

One such dynamic duo that has consistently impressed fashion enthusiasts with their creativity and approach towards fashion is Rishi & Vibhuti. Fondly known as the ‘doctor designers,’ Dr Rishi Roy and Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal come from a medical background, yet share a strong passion for fashion. Through their label, they channel this creative instinct into designs that speak of thoughtful craftsmanship and contemporary sensibilities. Their creations are often elevated with attractive twists that feel fresh yet familiar. Their latest launch, Mastani Bride, is a reflection of this belief, made for the woman who envisions herself as a bride on her own terms.

The collection features a captivating interplay of colours, playful prints, intricate hand embroidery, and fluid silhouettes. This is also because the designers are a strong advocate of bridal fashion being personal, expressive, and joyful. “Our pieces are designed to move with the wearer, reflect her personality, and celebrate individuality,” says Rishi.

Mastani Bride is inspired by the many emotions of a bride. While we talk about the evolution in the choices and being vocal about what women want, there’s still a lot of dilemma about how the wedding will unfold and if everything will flow smoothly. Brides go through an array of emotions. There’s happiness, love, excitement, stress, anxiety and a whole lot of mood changes. Vibhuti expresses, “What makes Mastani Bride unique is its layered storytelling. Each look feels opulent yet wearable, traditional yet fresh.” In her understanding, it’s not about one bridal moment, but the entire journey — from the intimate rituals to grand celebrations, raising a toast to the fearless modern bride who embraces tradition but is not bound by it.