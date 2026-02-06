The Wedding Edit is a curated celebration of eternal bridal elegance

There is nothing more vibrant than Indian weddings. The colours, rituals, food, conversations, families and fashion add to the shenanigans. Just as the bride’s outfits play an important role, her jewellery is equally significant. It’s not only the brides, but everyone else is also equally invested in the process of dressing up for the occasion. Touching upon the same shared excitement, Karnika Jewels has unveiled The Wedding Edit, bringing together pieces that feel both nostalgic and fresh.

This edit brings together pieces that embrace nostalgia as well as freshness

Designer Nithya Reddy tells us, “The new drop is a curated celebration of bridal elegance. Inspired by Indian wedding rituals, regal aesthetics, and generational jewellery passed down through families, this edit brings together pieces that embrace nostalgia as well as freshness.” The idea was not to create something over the top that is limited only to the wedding day, but across multiple ceremonies. From intimate haldi functions to grand pheras and elegant receptions, this drop is designed to accompany a woman through every milestone.

“The Wedding Edit is crafted in 92.5 sterling silver, finished with a 22ct gold plating, and adorned with pearls, kundan-style stones, moissanite accents, and traditional detailing,” Nithya shares. Wondering what’s the hue spectrum like? It revolves around soft golds, ivory pearls, champagne tones, deep reds, emerald greens, and subtle pastels. According to the designer, these colours complement Indian bridal wear effortlessly, be it silks, lehengas, or handwoven textiles.