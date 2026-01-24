Noorani Mehfil is inspired by the flair and glitz of the 90s

Even as the world moves forward, nostalgia weaves itself into how we live, feel, and express our identities. It surfaces through cinema, music, and most notably, fashion. Much of what we wear today carries echoes of cherished eras gone by. Jewellery and footwear, too, feel pleasantly personal when they come with a collection of memories and cultural legacy. Juliet Rose’s latest drop, Noorani Mehfil, talks about this glorious past through eye-catching juttis.

Noorani Mehfil talks volumes about someone’s presence, bold colours and confidence

The founder and designer, Jaspreet Kaur, tells us, “This new edit is rooted in the unapologetic glamour of the 90s. We really wanted to channel that old-school glam but serve it with a fresh and modern twist.” The drop comes alive as a confluence of colour and confidence, creating sparkle that simply refuses to stay muted. Noorani Mehfil is nowhere close to subtlety; rather it talks volumes about someone’s presence, bold colours and confidence.