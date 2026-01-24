Noorani Mehfil is inspired by the flair and glitz of the 90s

Even as the world moves forward, nostalgia weaves itself into how we live, feel, and express our identities. It surfaces through cinema, music, and most notably, fashion. Much of what we wear today carries echoes of cherished eras gone by. Jewellery and footwear, too, feel pleasantly personal when they come with a collection of memories and cultural legacy. Juliet Rose’s latest drop, Noorani Mehfil, talks about this glorious past through eye-catching juttis.
The founder and designer, Jaspreet Kaur, tells us, “This new edit is rooted in the unapologetic glamour of the 90s. We really wanted to channel that old-school glam but serve it with a fresh and modern twist.” The drop comes alive as a confluence of colour and confidence, creating sparkle that simply refuses to stay muted. Noorani Mehfil is nowhere close to subtlety; rather it talks volumes about someone’s presence, bold colours and confidence.
“We wanted the materials to feel as electric as the era that inspired them. We’ve drenched this collection in sunlit gold sequins, sweeping zari chevrons, and intricate zardozi work,” Jaspreet says. She has also added some unique design elements like tiny golden ghungroos and intricate mirror-work. “We have layered champagne pearls, nakshi, and jewel-toned beads to create a rich, textured finish that feels like wearable art,” she elaborates. Talking about the colours, Jaspreet mentions magenta, vibrant red, sunny yellow, peacock blue, fiery orange, deep black, and shimmering gold.
There is a play around different names and designs. Jaspreet elaborates, “For Jodha jutti, we created a crown jewel border that bursts to life with magenta, emerald, and ruby threads. For Mehfil jutti, we wanted to capture the literal sound of a celebration, so we attached tiny golden ghungroos.” There are different patterns as well — gold zari chevrons on the Laila jutti, asymmetrical vines that wind across the Shabana jutti and more.
Prices start at Rs 4,490.
Available online.
