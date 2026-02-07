Casa Serena is designed for the ease and comfort of everyday life

The idea came from everyday life. “The collection is inspired by the calm that comes from familiar spaces and people,” she explains. “Quiet moments of comfort, routine, and belonging.” Instead of designing around trends, the team looked at how women actually live and shaped the garments around that rhythm.

The season’s colours and fabrics follow the same direction. “The mood is soft, warm, and introspective,” Esha shares. The palette is restrained, and texture does the work. Hand embroidery, gentle cutwork, and handloom fabrics define the lineup. Tailoring is relaxed rather than fitted. “Everything is designed with restraint so the craftsmanship and fabrics take centre stage.”

Colour and texture were developed together. “We focused on tonal harmony instead of strong contrast,” she notes. Layering and subtle surface techniques add depth without adding weight. The key textiles are handwoven Banarasi tissue, tissue brocades, and silk organzas. Their “lightness, translucency, and tactile richness” made them right for garments meant to be worn through long days.