Casa Serena is designed for the ease and comfort of everyday life

The Italians have a phrase, dolce far niente—the comfort of taking things with ease. Casa Serena, Chambray & Co.’s new collection starts from that feeling. The clothes are not built for occasions alone. They are designed for ordinary days, for women who want ease without giving up craft or character.
Chambray & Co. has always worked with a clear point of view. “Our design language is anchored in timeless silhouettes and thoughtful construction,” founder and creative director Esha Agarwal Fernandes says. “We focus on material integrity and refined detailing. The goal is to create pieces that are understated and made to last.” With Casa Serena, the studio stayed close to those values while allowing the mood to become softer and more personal.
The idea came from everyday life. “The collection is inspired by the calm that comes from familiar spaces and people,” she explains. “Quiet moments of comfort, routine, and belonging.” Instead of designing around trends, the team looked at how women actually live and shaped the garments around that rhythm.
The season’s colours and fabrics follow the same direction. “The mood is soft, warm, and introspective,” Esha shares. The palette is restrained, and texture does the work. Hand embroidery, gentle cutwork, and handloom fabrics define the lineup. Tailoring is relaxed rather than fitted. “Everything is designed with restraint so the craftsmanship and fabrics take centre stage.”
Colour and texture were developed together. “We focused on tonal harmony instead of strong contrast,” she notes. Layering and subtle surface techniques add depth without adding weight. The key textiles are handwoven Banarasi tissue, tissue brocades, and silk organzas. Their “lightness, translucency, and tactile richness” made them right for garments meant to be worn through long days.
One piece stands out for Esha. “The Saanvi co-ord set feels especially close to my heart as it reflects what I naturally gravitate towards — handloom fabrics expressed through modern silhouettes,” she says. Another defining look is the Lorena ensemble, built with patchwork and resham embroidery, which captures the balance between craft and practicality.
The woman wearing the collection is clear in Esha’s mind. “She values intention over excess. Her clothes reflect her heritage as much as her individuality.” Achieving that balance required discipline. “The biggest challenge was knowing when to stop,” she admits. “We had to make sure every detail served a purpose while preserving the beauty of the handlooms.”
Prices start at Rs 11,000. Available online.
