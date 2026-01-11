This edit reworks the Chamba rumal into contemporary forms, allowing tradition to live on

Fabric choice played an important role. Chamba is an autumn-winter collection, but Rina designed it for the Indian context. “Here, seasons don’t work in straight lines,” she says, adding, “You move from summer to monsoon, then into festive, which becomes part of pre-fall and winter.” Because of this, the edit includes organza, silks, merino wool, handwoven pashmina, and wool jacquards. There are delicate dresses alongside wool jackets, making the pieces easy to layer and wear across seasons.

Rina imagines the collection on a young woman from the mountains today. “She’s not participating in dowry anymore,” Rina says. “Her mother isn’t embroidering a rumal for her. But she’s still carrying that culture with her — maybe through a jacket instead of a textile hanging on a wall.”

This idea reflects the brand’s larger design philosophy. Rina does not create traditional Indian silhouettes or garments meant only for special occasions. “I don’t want to make art pieces that people can’t wear,” she says. “Eka is for everyday life. I want people to build their own life stories with these clothes.”

The making of Chamba involved work across different regions. Wool jacquards were woven in Amritsar, silks in Varanasi, and much of the embroidery was eventually done in-house due to logistical challenges. “Working with artisans and textiles from different places is always difficult,” Rina says. “But that process is what gives the collection its depth.”