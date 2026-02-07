This edit is a celebration of movement and memory inspired by the Northern Lights

The Northern Lights are fleeting and unpredictable, yet those who witness them never forget the feeling. For the latest AW25 collection by Pocket Stories, the aurora becomes a way of thinking about celebration.
The collection imagines partywear as experience rather than decoration — garments that move, transform, and hold memory the way the night sky holds colour. “The chase of the lights is the experience in itself,” says founder and designer, Riya Shah Nagpal. “And when you finally spot them, there is a moment to breathe and embrace the silence in your mind. That is the emotion we wish your wedding after-party captures.” This feeling shapes the collection’s silhouettes — draped gowns that turn into short dresses, structured jumpsuits, and pieces designed for movement and confidence.
AW25 carries forward the brand’s philosophy of enclothed cognition — the belief that clothing influences emotion; this appears through custom writing and adaptable forms. “A woman can be elegant and yet have layers of unstructured narrative,” Riya explains. “Our outfits are not a noun but a verb — the laughter during her twirl, the pride when she shows her custom writing, the moment she feels bold.”
Black continues to be the brand’s foundation, lifted this season with subtle greens inspired by the aurora. “Black is our canvas, our comfort. The flickering shine only enhances the wearer’s confidence. The green ombré wasn’t based on trend — it reflected the maturity we have reached as a brand,” Riya elaborates.
Craftsmanship remains central. Hand-embroidered nets, micro-suiting fabrics and signature katdana embroidery bring texture and depth. “Katdana has always felt the most refined — elegant and reflective. It has become an unsaid code for our team,” Riya says. Imported jet fabrics are carefully chosen to ensure a boutique finish rather than the stereotypical partywear look.
Transformation defines the label. “We can manipulate the dress and the form, but the base is constant. You should feel comfortable, as if it is part of your skin.” The designer imagines these pieces worn at milestone moments — from intimate dinners to high-energy celebrations. “Dressing in a way that makes the woman in the mirror feel valued is the first step to confidence,” Riya concludes.
Prices start at Rs 10,000. Available online.
