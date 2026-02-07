This edit is a celebration of movement and memory inspired by the Northern Lights

The Northern Lights are fleeting and unpredictable, yet those who witness them never forget the feeling. For the latest AW25 collection by Pocket Stories, the aurora becomes a way of thinking about celebration.

Pocket Stories' AW25 Collection: Inspired by the Northern Lights

The collection imagines partywear as experience rather than decoration — garments that move, transform, and hold memory the way the night sky holds colour. “The chase of the lights is the experience in itself,” says founder and designer, Riya Shah Nagpal. “And when you finally spot them, there is a moment to breathe and embrace the silence in your mind. That is the emotion we wish your wedding after-party captures.” This feeling shapes the collection’s silhouettes — draped gowns that turn into short dresses, structured jumpsuits, and pieces designed for movement and confidence.