Designed for moments that call for drama, this collection blends modern glamour and comfort

So many of us look forward to those chaotic weekends with friends. The lights, the glamour, the impromptu plans where we let our hair down, bring a different thrill altogether. But do we really appreciate these moments? In fact, what makes things all the more exciting are standout outfits, maybe a hint of bling, maybe something subtle with an edge. And for those who love to experiment and go a little overboard, Dash and Dot’s fresh new collection is a complete treat for the eyes.

This collection gives glamour a slightly different twist

The founder, Ashray Gujral, says, “The new line is a partywear collection inspired by modern celebrations. The intention was to view glamour from a slightly different angle.” He did not want to stick to the typical costume-like dressing, rather come up with more contemporary fits that are easy-to-wear and make one feel confident and elegant. The collection explores many different styles and design elements, including sequins, embroidery, cutwork lace, and metallic textures. “I wanted to create clothing that makes an impact the moment you enter a room, but still feels comfortable and effortless through the evening,” Ashray adds.

The fabrics in this edit includes velvet, jacquards, satins, brocades, and textured knits. The colour palette oscillates between deep jewel tones and softer hues. Ashray tells us, “One can find outfits in shades of black, emeralds, ruby reds, plums, and gold form the base, balanced by ivory, pearl, pastel and rose tones.” He also adds that iridescent and tonal metallic finishes allow colours to shift smoothly with movement.