Designed for moments that call for drama, this collection blends modern glamour and comfort

So many of us look forward to those chaotic weekends with friends. The lights, the glamour, the impromptu plans where we let our hair down, bring a different thrill altogether. But do we really appreciate these moments? In fact, what makes things all the more exciting are standout outfits, maybe a hint of bling, maybe something subtle with an edge. And for those who love to experiment and go a little overboard, Dash and Dot’s fresh new collection is a complete treat for the eyes.
The founder, Ashray Gujral, says, “The new line is a partywear collection inspired by modern celebrations. The intention was to view glamour from a slightly different angle.” He did not want to stick to the typical costume-like dressing, rather come up with more contemporary fits that are easy-to-wear and make one feel confident and elegant. The collection explores many different styles and design elements, including sequins, embroidery, cutwork lace, and metallic textures. “I wanted to create clothing that makes an impact the moment you enter a room, but still feels comfortable and effortless through the evening,” Ashray adds.
The fabrics in this edit includes velvet, jacquards, satins, brocades, and textured knits. The colour palette oscillates between deep jewel tones and softer hues. Ashray tells us, “One can find outfits in shades of black, emeralds, ruby reds, plums, and gold form the base, balanced by ivory, pearl, pastel and rose tones.” He also adds that iridescent and tonal metallic finishes allow colours to shift smoothly with movement.
The collection includes gowns, kaftans, sari-drapes, sequin blazers, statement skirts, co-ords, peplum tops, and flared pants. “Some pieces seem bold and dramatic, while others are more understated and refined for those who like to keep it minimal,” Ashray shares. Whether you prefer clean tailoring, fluid drapes, or high-shine statement pieces, there’s something for everyone.
The pieces are designed for parties, cocktail evenings, receptions, and special nights out. Discussing some stand-out pieces, Ashray tells us, “The sequin sari-drape gown is one of the most defining outfits in the collection. Rather than replicating a traditional drape, it abstracts the idea of a sari into a single, fluid silhouette.” Another key piece is the paillette - embroidered velvet suit, which offers a contrasting expression of occasion dressing. Velvet, with its inherent depth, is elevated through a restrained application of metallic paillettes that catch light subtly as the wearer moves.
For styling, the key is balancing. “With high-shine pieces, choose clean heels and sculptural jewellery. Sequined blazers can be styled with softer inner layers for contrast,” Ashray suggests. Alongside, kaftans and draped silhouettes work wonders with slicked-back hairdos and light makeup.
