A reflection of memories, emotions, music and expressions, Tirkit is rooted in shringar

Have you ever seen clothes that bring instant main character energy? Pieces that feel like living stories shaped by history, philosophy, fabrics, colours, and the beauty of handcrafted charm. Outfits that hold a full-fledged movie within them, and above it all, someone’s thought process, creativity, memories, and so much more. If there’s a designer who knows how to make pieces feel larger than life, it has to be Karan Torani. For him, the origin of every edit is rooted in emotion. So, when we caught glimpses of Torani’s Tirkit we were amazed, but not surprised.

In Tirkit, you’ll see multi-coloured landscapes that almost feel rainbow-like

Karan tells us, “The new drop was born from the idea that emotion is never singular; it travels through music, movement, poetry, and silence, constantly inspiring one another.” He has mastered the art of finding beauty and inspiration in almost anything that touches him, which could be a reflection of his creative vision. “Sometimes it’s a moment in cinema, a fleeting expression on Madhubala’s face in Mughal-E-Azam, where grace, longing, and restraint exist all at once, that stays with me. Sometimes it’s a line of poetry or a qawwali, where words give shape to emotions we often struggle to articulate,” he adds.

At other times, he shares, inspiration is in simple things, like the rhythm of raindrops, the sound of water drops, or the hypnotic chime of ghungroos on a Kathak dancer’s feet. Karan expresses, “In classical dance, the first sound that initiates movement is called Tirkit. It is the taal, the rhythmic syllables, ta thai, ta ta thai, on which a dancer begins to move. That idea deeply resonated with me.”