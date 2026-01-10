A reflection of memories, emotions, music and expressions, Tirkit is rooted in shringar

Have you ever seen clothes that bring instant main character energy? Pieces that feel like living stories shaped by history, philosophy, fabrics, colours, and the beauty of handcrafted charm. Outfits that hold a full-fledged movie within them, and above it all, someone’s thought process, creativity, memories, and so much more. If there’s a designer who knows how to make pieces feel larger than life, it has to be Karan Torani. For him, the origin of every edit is rooted in emotion. So, when we caught glimpses of Torani’s Tirkit we were amazed, but not surprised.
Karan tells us, “The new drop was born from the idea that emotion is never singular; it travels through music, movement, poetry, and silence, constantly inspiring one another.” He has mastered the art of finding beauty and inspiration in almost anything that touches him, which could be a reflection of his creative vision. “Sometimes it’s a moment in cinema, a fleeting expression on Madhubala’s face in Mughal-E-Azam, where grace, longing, and restraint exist all at once, that stays with me. Sometimes it’s a line of poetry or a qawwali, where words give shape to emotions we often struggle to articulate,” he adds.
At other times, he shares, inspiration is in simple things, like the rhythm of raindrops, the sound of water drops, or the hypnotic chime of ghungroos on a Kathak dancer’s feet. Karan expresses, “In classical dance, the first sound that initiates movement is called Tirkit. It is the taal, the rhythmic syllables, ta thai, ta ta thai, on which a dancer begins to move. That idea deeply resonated with me.”
For this collection, Karan stayed true to his signature chintz, with a sense of joy, exaggeration, and unapologetic celebration. He reimagined chintz in a more glorified, kitsch, and contemporary language. In Tirkit, you’ll see multi-coloured landscapes that almost feel rainbow-like. The colour spectrum also includes deep maroons, emerald greens paired with bottle blues, and rich jewel tones that feel festive yet timeless.
For fabrics, he chose raw silk, pure Chanderi, silk organza, tulle and French tulle, along with chiffon and georgette. Design-wise, motifs play an important role in carrying the narrative forward. Karan says, “The chakora bird, regarded as a symbol of longing and love, appears across the collection, woven into prints and placements like a recur ring verse. Chevrons, another signature, add rhythm and structure, grounding the playfulness of colour within a recognisable brand language.”
Apart from these, details like tassels, florals, pearl-edged finishes, scalloped hems, cutwork, and the brand’s signature reverse linings add life to the collection. Karan says, “I envision these garments living beyond the bride. They are meant for wedding guests, family members, friends, and for the intimate occasions that surround celebrations, and moments after the festivities fade.”
Prices start at Rs 25,000.
Available online.
