Focusing on a strong aura, Agneya is a celebration of warmth woven in silk and gold

We often associate fire with many things, whether it’s a burning desire to achieve something or the simple comforts of warmth, illumination, and protection. Fire also speaks of transformation and renewal, and across cultures, it carries a sense of sacredness. It is interpreted differently everywhere, depending on the context and the relevance. Fire teaches control and movement, and ways to exist as both power and presence. Eeda’s new drop, Agneya, draws from all these facets of fire, weaving them into a wonderful collection. It’s a celebration of warmth woven in silk and gold.

Inspired by the eternal flame of agni, this edit embodies resilience, radiance, and renewal

The founder and designer, Aditi Shah, says, “Inspired by the eternal flame of agni, the sacred fire that connects the mortal to the divine, this edit embodies resilience, radiance, and renewal.” It’s worth noting that Agneya speaks of fire not as destruction but as a force of transformation, warmth, and inner strength.

The brand’s design vocabulary lies in reimagining Banarasi textiles through a contemporary lens. Aditi says, “We work with traditional fabrics like Banarasi silk, Chanderi and tissue, shaping them into clean, modern silhouettes defined by thoughtful construction, subtle textures, and restrained detailing.” Similar materials have been used in creating Agneya. For colours, Aditi played with elemental tones such as embers, rusts, deep reds, muted golds, and softened neutrals. According to her, the drop is perfect for women who carry confidence, an aura and love making a statement.