Focusing on a strong aura, Agneya is a celebration of warmth woven in silk and gold

We often associate fire with many things, whether it’s a burning desire to achieve something or the simple comforts of warmth, illumination, and protection. Fire also speaks of transformation and renewal, and across cultures, it carries a sense of sacredness. It is interpreted differently everywhere, depending on the context and the relevance. Fire teaches control and movement, and ways to exist as both power and presence. Eeda’s new drop, Agneya, draws from all these facets of fire, weaving them into a wonderful collection. It’s a celebration of warmth woven in silk and gold.
The founder and designer, Aditi Shah, says, “Inspired by the eternal flame of agni, the sacred fire that connects the mortal to the divine, this edit embodies resilience, radiance, and renewal.” It’s worth noting that Agneya speaks of fire not as destruction but as a force of transformation, warmth, and inner strength.
The brand’s design vocabulary lies in reimagining Banarasi textiles through a contemporary lens. Aditi says, “We work with traditional fabrics like Banarasi silk, Chanderi and tissue, shaping them into clean, modern silhouettes defined by thoughtful construction, subtle textures, and restrained detailing.” Similar materials have been used in creating Agneya. For colours, Aditi played with elemental tones such as embers, rusts, deep reds, muted golds, and softened neutrals. According to her, the drop is perfect for women who carry confidence, an aura and love making a statement.
Some standout elements in these pieces are modern proportions, layered constructions, and clean architectural lines. “One can find controlled drapes, fluid panels, textured surfaces, and subtle handcrafted details that reference the flicker and rhythm of flames without literal motifs,” Aditi tells us. There are subtle embellishments too, allowing the richness of fabric, colour, and silhouette to take centre stage.
Even the mood of the campaign shoot tries to recreate fire in various ways. Aditi shares, “The studio setting is intimate yet striking, built around warm, diffused lighting and earthy tones that echo the palette of the collection.” Shadows, natural textures, and subtle contrasts were used to evoke the presence of fire; it’s suggestive rather than literal.
Agneya features draped sets, modern kurta sets, asymmetrical co-ord sets, and statement kaftans. These ensembles are perfect for formal gatherings, weddings, cultural events, or any occasion that calls for rich Indian or Indo-Western attire.
Prices start at Rs 21,999.
Available online.
