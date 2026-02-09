The Melt Edit is all about letting go of stiffness, both in clothing and in mindset

The idea of a perfect style statement begins with comfort. Whether it’s stepping out for the day, walking long distances, or spending hours at work, what we wear needs to move with us. More often than not, people gravitate away from overly dramatic or bling-heavy looks, choosing ease over excess. But when an outfit manages to be both stunning and utterly comfortable, it feels like a win-win. ButterBawd’s new collection, The Melt Edit, talks about the same concept, which comes from being comfortable in your own skin.

The Melt Edit features a mix of bold and soft hues alongside elevated neutrals

The designer, Ritika Choudhury, tells us, “The new drop is all about letting go of stiffness, both in clothing and in mindset.” She intended to create pieces that melt onto the body, move with the wearer, and feel equally striking.

For fabrics, Ritika chose SkinMelt, SoftServe and RibCloud trademarked by them. Explaining further, she says, “While SkinMelt feels like a second skin, SoftServe offers gentle sculpting with all-day comfort, and RibCloud brings a more structured, held-in feel without restriction.”

The colours play an important role in ButterBawd’s design language, and even in this collection. “The Melt Edit features a mix of bold and soft hues alongside elevated neutrals, all chosen to flatter Indian skin tones. You’ll find buttery nudes, rich reds and timeless blues,” she adds.