Resilience and reinterpretation: Tory Burch embraces the personal for Fall/Winter 2026

In a world that has been changing rapidly, Tory Burch has shifted her gaze both inward and back, hoping to discover a sense of permanence. Her Fall/Winter 2026 collection was presented on stage at the NYC landmark Sotheby’s at the Breuer, and was her touted as her ‘meditation on what endures’. The collection is an elaborate investigation in to the transformation of history and practicality into personal style thought across the prism of personal experience.
The collection was heavily leaned on the archetypes, but Tory did not succumb to the pit of nostalgia. Rather, she paid attention to the reinterpretation as opposed to the reinvention of classics. The backbone of the show were the sharp trench coats, boatneck sweaters and pencil skirts, each of which were enhanced by crafted technique. The cardigans were gilded in badla embroidery and were hand-crafted by Indian artisans. On the other hand, the Shetland wool was brushed to a cloud-like softness.
The legendary horticulturist Bunny Mellon was the main muse of the season. Tory was especially fascinated with a quilted cushion in the Antigua house of Mellon, which gave birth to the ‘Bunny Knot’. This was a motif that was used symbolically throughout the accessories, from leather-wrapped hardware on high-vamp heels to the focal point of a new quilted shoulder bag. To Tory, the knot is not only a symbolic part of decoration, it is a reminder of connection, power and unity.
Her father, Buddy, also received a tribute in the runway with the plush corduroys in unusual tones of apricot and saffron. It’s the interplay of this masculine and feminine, the low-end and high-end that shaped the dressing code of modern women today — intuitively, as opposed to a strict dictum.
Texture played a starring role, with jersey dresses twisted around the body and organic jewellery featuring lava rock and shell. The shoes contrasted bulky, ladylike pumps with pierced loafers. The show ended to a wide variety of soundtrack, including Dolly Parton and Public Image Ltd, making it clear that the vision Tory Burch has is firmly based on the grounded but very soulful reality.