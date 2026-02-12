Resilience and reinterpretation: Tory Burch embraces the personal for Fall/Winter 2026

In a world that has been changing rapidly, Tory Burch has shifted her gaze both inward and back, hoping to discover a sense of permanence. Her Fall/Winter 2026 collection was presented on stage at the NYC landmark Sotheby’s at the Breuer, and was her touted as her ‘meditation on what endures’. The collection is an elaborate investigation in to the transformation of history and practicality into personal style thought across the prism of personal experience.

All you need to know about the Tory Burch FW ’26 collection

The collection was heavily leaned on the archetypes, but Tory did not succumb to the pit of nostalgia. Rather, she paid attention to the reinterpretation as opposed to the reinvention of classics. The backbone of the show were the sharp trench coats, boatneck sweaters and pencil skirts, each of which were enhanced by crafted technique. The cardigans were gilded in badla embroidery and were hand-crafted by Indian artisans. On the other hand, the Shetland wool was brushed to a cloud-like softness.