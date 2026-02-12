Sarita Yolmo becomes first woman TTE on Darjeeling's toy train line in 145 years

Indian Railways has steadily expanded women’s presence in operational roles in recent years, including women locomotive pilots, guards and station masters. However, heritage and hill services have historically remained male-dominated, largely because of their demanding terrain, long duty cycles and legacy staffing patterns. Sarita Yolmo’s posting is the first such appointment on the toy train since the line began operations in 1881.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is more than transport. The narrow-gauge line climbs through tea estates, bazaars and villages, looping and zigzagging up to the hill town often called the “Queen of the Hills”. In 1999, the line was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the Mountain Railways of India.

Once a role is performed by a woman, the question of whether a woman can do it disappears. Institutions change not when barriers fall dramatically, but when they become administratively irrelevant. In a small hill station built on colonial leisure, tea and cinematic longing, the most contemporary image today is a woman in uniform, moving through a heritage coach, checking tickets while the steam curls past the windows.