La’amour collection is a timeless Valentine’s Day tribute to romance and craftsmanship

This Valentine’s Day, Da Milano introduces La’amour, a capsule from the Spring–Summer 2026 Resort Collection that reimagines romance through eight refined handbags, shoulder bags, and slings. “L’Amour marks a more expressive chapter for the brand, moving beyond seasonal symbolism into emotional design,” says Sahil Malik, founder of the brand.
Moving past previous edits that leaned on colour or minimal embellishment, La’amour showcases a recognisable heart motif, precisely cut into structured silhouettes, combining intimacy with confidence and creating pieces meant to be worn well beyond the occasion.
Craftsmanship takes centre stage, pairing smooth, full-grain leather exteriors with soft suede interiors and panels. “The leather is treated to maintain structure and longevity, while suede introduces warmth and tactility — adding a sensorial softness that enhances the romantic narrative,” Sahil explains. The contrast between materials adds visual depth while reinforcing durability, allowing each bag to feel both luxurious and practical.
The heart motif is integrated subtly, not overtly. “Cut-outs are evenly spaced and geometrically aligned, becoming part of the surface pattern instead of a focal embellishment,” Sahil notes. Clean, structured silhouettes and a restrained palette ensure the motif adds emotion without compromising Da Milano’s signature minimalism.
La’amour’s silhouettes are designed for versatility, from compact bucket bags perfect for daytime outings to structured pieces for evenings, along with lightweight sling wallets for hands-free moments. “While L’Amour launches around Valentine’s Day, the silhouettes are intentionally timeless— adapting to days out, weekends, travel, and celebrations,” Sahil adds.
The colour palette captures the nuances of modern romance: passionate red conveys desire and strength, blush pink evokes tenderness, ivory offers lightness, and classic black anchors the collection in sophistication. “Together, these shades create a balanced narrative — expressive without being overly sentimental,” Sahil concludes, offering a Valentine’s edit that is intimate, confident, and effortlessly wearable.
