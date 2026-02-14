La’amour collection is a timeless Valentine’s Day tribute to romance and craftsmanship

Moving past previous edits that leaned on colour or minimal embellishment, La’amour showcases a recognisable heart motif, precisely cut into structured silhouettes, combining intimacy with confidence and creating pieces meant to be worn well beyond the occasion.

Craftsmanship takes centre stage, pairing smooth, full-grain leather exteriors with soft suede interiors and panels. “The leather is treated to maintain structure and longevity, while suede introduces warmth and tactility — adding a sensorial softness that enhances the romantic narrative,” Sahil explains. The contrast between materials adds visual depth while reinforcing durability, allowing each bag to feel both luxurious and practical.