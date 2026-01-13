The Mixed Metal Collection redefines masculine elegance with lab-grown diamonds

A lab-grown diamond brand known for its progressive approach, Lukson brings together 18KT gold vermeil and sterling silver in this refined new edit. Each piece is set with sustainably grown lab diamonds, creating a composition that feels both contemporary and considered. The contrast between warm gold and cool silver is striking yet restrained, offering a visual balance that mirrors men who navigate ambition with awareness, and authority with sensitivity.

The collection is designed with an emphasis on both grit and grace. Clean lines, purposeful detailing, and adaptable silhouettes define the pieces, allowing them to move effortlessly across moments and moods. From boardroom settings to travel days and intimate celebrations, the jewellery is intended to be worn as an extension of self rather than a statement of excess. In doing so, it repositions masculine jewellery as something deeply personal, not performative.