The Mixed Metal Collection redefines masculine elegance with lab-grown diamonds

Strength, today, is no longer a single note. It is defined as much by quiet confidence as by visible power, shaped by intention as much as by impact. Lukson’s newly launched Mixed Metal Men’s Collection reflects this evolving idea of masculinity, presenting jewellery that speaks to the layered, thoughtful identity of the modern man.
A lab-grown diamond brand known for its progressive approach, Lukson brings together 18KT gold vermeil and sterling silver in this refined new edit. Each piece is set with sustainably grown lab diamonds, creating a composition that feels both contemporary and considered. The contrast between warm gold and cool silver is striking yet restrained, offering a visual balance that mirrors men who navigate ambition with awareness, and authority with sensitivity.
The collection is designed with an emphasis on both grit and grace. Clean lines, purposeful detailing, and adaptable silhouettes define the pieces, allowing them to move effortlessly across moments and moods. From boardroom settings to travel days and intimate celebrations, the jewellery is intended to be worn as an extension of self rather than a statement of excess. In doing so, it repositions masculine jewellery as something deeply personal, not performative.
Founder Anand Lukhi explains that the collection was shaped by the mindset of today’s man. “We wanted to create something that speaks to someone who is ambitious yet grounded, strong yet self-aware,” he shares. For him, mixed metals became the most authentic language to express this duality — a way to visually represent balance without compromise.
Co-founder Vedant Lukhi situates the launch within a broader cultural shift. “Men’s jewellery is undergoing a subtle but meaningful change. People are looking for pieces that reflect who they are, not just what they own,” he notes, highlighting the move towards individuality and intention in personal adornment.
Each design is crafted in-house using IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds produced through advanced technology, ensuring a reduced environmental footprint without sacrificing quality. Made by skilled artisans, the Mixed Metal Men’s Collection stands as a contemporary expression of masculinity — one where intention defines style, and strength is quietly, confidently worn.
Price on request.
Available online.
