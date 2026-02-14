Steal hearts with this confidence-driven Love Collection ’26

As Mohit Jain, founder of Miraggio, explains, “The idea comes from how love is expressed today through confidence and individuality. We wanted to move away from a single, predictable idea of romance and focus instead on moments when people naturally draw attention simply by being comfortable in who they are.”

Designed for women who enjoy making a statement, the collection blends high-gloss patent finishes, sculpted silhouettes, and heart-forward details into accessories that feel expressive yet wearable. A cinematic blush-and-red palette runs through the edit, striking a balance between softness and presence. “Blush feels soft and familiar, while red signals confidence and presence,” Mohit notes, explaining how the colours allow wearers to shift between subtlety and boldness depending on mood and moment.