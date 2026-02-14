Steal hearts with this confidence-driven Love Collection ’26

In a season saturated with hearts and predictable romance, Miraggio chooses a different starting point — confidence. The brand unveils Love Collection ’26: Steal Hearts. The collection reframes Valentine’s Day through a lens that feels playful, witty, and unapologetically bold. Moving beyond traditional romantic clichés, the edit celebrates individuality and self-assured style, encouraging people to steal hearts — not break them — through what they wear, carry, or choose to express.
As Mohit Jain, founder of Miraggio, explains, “The idea comes from how love is expressed today through confidence and individuality. We wanted to move away from a single, predictable idea of romance and focus instead on moments when people naturally draw attention simply by being comfortable in who they are.”
Designed for women who enjoy making a statement, the collection blends high-gloss patent finishes, sculpted silhouettes, and heart-forward details into accessories that feel expressive yet wearable. A cinematic blush-and-red palette runs through the edit, striking a balance between softness and presence. “Blush feels soft and familiar, while red signals confidence and presence,” Mohit notes, explaining how the colours allow wearers to shift between subtlety and boldness depending on mood and moment.
Anchoring the collection is the Forever heart bag, Miraggio’s iconic heart-shaped silhouette that has become synonymous with its Valentine’s identity. Reimagined each year, the bag returns with refined sculpting and scalloped edges, reinforcing its status as both hero piece and keepsake. “Even the Forever Heart Bag, which is the most expressive piece, is designed with practicality in mind,” Mohit shares, pointing to its compact interior and crossbody functionality.
The edit also introduces Amour, a versatile convertible shoulder bag that doubles as a clutch, and Darling, a sleek envelope-style micro crossbody designed for seamless day-to-night wear. High-gloss patent PU lends visual impact, while familiar forms ensure ease. “The balance between playful boldness and wearability comes down to very specific design decisions,” says the founder.
Completing the collection is a curated line-up of expressive accessories — Rouge, Beloved, Iris, and Rosie — that add personality without commitment. Together, Love Collection ’26: Steal Hearts stands out as a lasting signature, built on recognisable design cues, confidence-led expression, and relevance.
