Kaseeda’s Cres’h collection elevates holiday luxury with craftsmanship
As the festive season calls for pieces that feel elevated, intentional, and lasting, Kaseeda’s Cres’h collection steps into the spotlight as a celebration of craft-led luxury. Designed for those who appreciate detail as much as design, the collection transforms everyday accessories into sculptural statements. From couture-inspired textures to thoughtfully chosen palettes, Cres’h reflects a refined winter sensibility that moves effortlessly between travel, celebration, and gifting. In this edit, founder Kirti Seth shares the thinking behind the collection—what sets it apart from the brand’s other lines, how the standout pieces were curated, and why Cres’h embodies the idea of meaningful, modern holiday luxury.
Discover Cres’h: Kaseeda’s sculptural bags for festive elegance
What design elements or craftsmanship techniques distinguish the Cres’h collection from Kaseeda’s other bag lines?
The Cres’h collection stands apart because every piece is crafted with couture-grade detailing—hand-woven textures, precision quilting, vegan yarn, and intricate surface techniques that echo the brand’s textile heritage. While our other lines focus on everyday functionality, Cres’h elevates craftsmanship into an art form, with silhouettes that are sculptural, tactile, and meticulously finished.
How were the 10 standout bags chosen for this holiday edit, and what criteria defined their seasonal relevance?
We curated the 10 bags based on three parameters—festive versatility, gifting appeal, and styling impact. Each piece was selected for its ability to transition seamlessly between winter outfits, evening celebrations, and holiday travel. We prioritised bags that deliver statement value while still feeling timeless enough for year-round use.
In what ways do the materials, colours, or textures of the Cres’h bags reflect the festive mood and winter gatherings?
Cres’h incorporates rich winter textures—satin finished vegan leather, metallic quilting, and soft-shimmer woven textiles. The palette leans into festive elegance: deep berry tones, champagne golds, forest greens, midnight blacks, and muted nudes. These colours and materials create a warm, celebratory mood perfect for cosy winter dinners, and glamourous nights.
Which bags in the collection are best suited for winter travel versus evening celebrations, and what functional features support each use?
For winter travel, our clutches and mid-sized shoulder bags are ideal—they offer spacious interiors, durable vegan yarn that withstands long holiday trips. For evening celebrations, the mini clutches and hand-crafted sling bags shine. Their lightweight construction, statement textures, and comfortable straps make them perfect for parties, dinners, and festive gatherings.
How does the Cres’h collection embody the idea of meaningful gifting, and what makes these pieces particularly suitable as luxury holiday gifts?
Each Cres’h bag is created with intentionality—thoughtful silhouettes, hand-crafted detailing, and materials designed to last. These aren’t trend-based pieces; they’re modern heirlooms. The collection reflects the spirit of meaningful gifting because every bag feels personal, elevated, and special, making it a heartfelt luxury present that carries sentiment beyond the season.
Are any of the bags in this edit limited edition or exclusive to the holiday season, and what details emphasise their collectability or rarity?
Yes, a few pieces from this edit are holiday exclusives — featuring limited-run colours, custom quilting patterns, and textures developed specifically for our winter-festive drop. These designs won’t be restocked, making them rare, collectible wardrobe additions for customers who value exclusivity.
Prices start at INR 3,999.
Available online.
