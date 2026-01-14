Kaseeda’s Cres’h collection elevates holiday luxury with craftsmanship

As the festive season calls for pieces that feel elevated, intentional, and lasting, Kaseeda’s Cres’h collection steps into the spotlight as a celebration of craft-led luxury. Designed for those who appreciate detail as much as design, the collection transforms everyday accessories into sculptural statements. From couture-inspired textures to thoughtfully chosen palettes, Cres’h reflects a refined winter sensibility that moves effortlessly between travel, celebration, and gifting. In this edit, founder Kirti Seth shares the thinking behind the collection—what sets it apart from the brand’s other lines, how the standout pieces were curated, and why Cres’h embodies the idea of meaningful, modern holiday luxury.

Discover Cres’h: Kaseeda’s sculptural bags for festive elegance