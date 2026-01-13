This versatile Party Edit is for every celebration mood

The Holiday Edit embraces the playful energy of daytime dressing with vibrant stones, enamel accents, and quirky silhouettes. “It taps into the colour loving, cheerful spirit of holiday hours,” says Manish Gulechha, co-founder of the brand. In contrast, the House Party Edit leans into warmth and intimacy, expressed through chunky, gold-toned pieces. Closing the loop is the Night Out Edit, a capsule of refined after-hours glamour with sleek rhodium tones, pearl details, and minimal, modern silhouettes.

What binds these edits together is a commitment to versatility. “The Party Edit is intentionally curated around modular styling,” Manish says. Each piece, whether precision-cut zircon sparkle, playful enamel, or bold gold finishes, is designed to mix, match, and layer effortlessly across Indian, Western, and fusion wardrobes. Lightweight silhouettes ensure comfort, while adaptive designs allow women to craft fresh looks from day to night without repeating their jewellery story.