This versatile Party Edit is for every celebration mood

The party season today is no longer defined by a single dress code — or even a single mood. As celebrations shift from sunlit brunches to intimate living room gatherings and then to glamourous, after-dark outings, consumers want jewellery that mirrors this fluidity. This evolving sensibility forms the backbone of Kushals Fashion & Silver Jewellery’s Party Edit, a trio of distinct moods — holiday, house party, and night out — that together map the modern woman’s festive style journey.
The Holiday Edit embraces the playful energy of daytime dressing with vibrant stones, enamel accents, and quirky silhouettes. “It taps into the colour loving, cheerful spirit of holiday hours,” says Manish Gulechha, co-founder of the brand. In contrast, the House Party Edit leans into warmth and intimacy, expressed through chunky, gold-toned pieces. Closing the loop is the Night Out Edit, a capsule of refined after-hours glamour with sleek rhodium tones, pearl details, and minimal, modern silhouettes.
What binds these edits together is a commitment to versatility. “The Party Edit is intentionally curated around modular styling,” Manish says. Each piece, whether precision-cut zircon sparkle, playful enamel, or bold gold finishes, is designed to mix, match, and layer effortlessly across Indian, Western, and fusion wardrobes. Lightweight silhouettes ensure comfort, while adaptive designs allow women to craft fresh looks from day to night without repeating their jewellery story.
Craftsmanship elevates every piece. “Neatly cut CZ stones deliver long-lasting shine, enamels are finished to keep colours vivid and smooth, and polished pearls and two-tone plating bring a sophisticated, well-made touch. Lightweight alloys with premium gold or rhodium plating make the jewellery celebration-ready,” Manish shares.
These edits also channel runway energy. Maximalist colour comes through in Holiday’s vibrant stones and enamels; bold gold silhouettes echo the global resurgence of statement metal; and stackable rings, layered bracelets, and inventive brooches mirror the mix-and-match movement seen across Indian and Western fashion.
Playful textures — think pearls with metal or enamel with zircon — add a contemporary edge. Styling the pieces is delightfully intuitive, Manish says, as he suggests, “Pair Holiday’s colourful chokers and enamel studs with breezy dresses, denim co-ords, or pastels; let House Party’s chunky gold rings and cuffs stand out against sleek satin or metallic tops; and amplify night out glam with rhodium danglers, pearl-accented chains, or brooches styled on blazers, sari pallus, or monochrome dresses.
Price on request.
Available online.
