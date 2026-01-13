This wedding collection is a fusion of tradition and modern elegance

Each piece stands as a statement, capturing the grandeur of festivities while remaining effortless and wearable. Rooted in the brand’s journey from a homegrown Hyderabad brand to a trusted fashion jewellery house, the collection reflects a design language that has evolved with today’s woman. As Priyanka Jawahar from the brand, explains, “The Wedding Collection brings together the artistry we’re known for — intricate Indian motifs, hand-detailed textures, and heritage-inspired elements — but reinterpreted with cleaner lines, modern finishes, and silhouettes that suit the sensibilities of today’s bride.”

Opulence, here, is carefully balanced with comfort. Acknowledging the long hours and multiple ceremonies that define Indian weddings, the brand has prioritised ease of wear without compromising on impact. “Luxury should never come at the cost of ease,” says Priyanka, adding that every necklace is “lightweight, skin-friendly, and engineered to sit beautifully on the neckline.”