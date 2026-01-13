This wedding collection is a fusion of tradition and modern elegance

Indian weddings are as much about storytelling as they are about celebration— and with its latest Wedding Collection, Estele Fashion Jewellery crafts a narrative that bridges tradition with modern elegance. Designed for brides and wedding guests alike, the edit is a refined expression of classic Indian craftsmanship reimagined through a contemporary lens.
Each piece stands as a statement, capturing the grandeur of festivities while remaining effortless and wearable. Rooted in the brand’s journey from a homegrown Hyderabad brand to a trusted fashion jewellery house, the collection reflects a design language that has evolved with today’s woman. As Priyanka Jawahar from the brand, explains, “The Wedding Collection brings together the artistry we’re known for — intricate Indian motifs, hand-detailed textures, and heritage-inspired elements — but reinterpreted with cleaner lines, modern finishes, and silhouettes that suit the sensibilities of today’s bride.”
Opulence, here, is carefully balanced with comfort. Acknowledging the long hours and multiple ceremonies that define Indian weddings, the brand has prioritised ease of wear without compromising on impact. “Luxury should never come at the cost of ease,” says Priyanka, adding that every necklace is “lightweight, skin-friendly, and engineered to sit beautifully on the neckline.”
The grandeur, she notes, comes from intricate detailing rather than heaviness. Versatility is another cornerstone of the collection. With Indian weddings spanning sangeets, receptions, and intimate rituals, the edit is designed to transition seamlessly across looks. “Modern brides want pieces that do more than just match one outfit,” Priyanka shares.
Featuring adaptable silhouettes and a palette that complements both traditional Banarasi hues and contemporary pastels, the necklaces are meant to evolve with the celebration. Priyanka further says, “Our advanced plating techniques, precision crystal setting, and lightweight alloy structures allow us to achieve a fine-jewellery look.” This wedding collection is designed for women who enjoy “shining effortlessly.”
With purposeful detailing and clean silhouettes, each piece frames the face and enhances presence without overwhelming it. As Priyanka sums up, the aim is “to bring a refined glow that feels natural, confident, and beautifully understated.”
Price on request.
Available online.
