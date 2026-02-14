This new jewellery edit captures the essence of contemporary love and individuality

Designed to feel expressive yet wearable, every piece allows her to style jewellery in a way that mirrors her personality — whether she’s dressing up boldly or keeping things understated.

The Galentine edit is all about drama and confidence. Created for statement-making evenings, it features bold, elegant silhouettes — gold-toned chunky bracelets, statement danglers, and standout designs that channel a glamourous, diva-like energy. These pieces are best styled with sleek dresses, corset tops, satin co-ords, or striking evening silhouettes.

For romantic evenings, the Date Night edit introduces refined glamour through two distinct styles — one for the bold glam lover and another for the dainty minimalist. Elegant necklace sets, solitaire-inspired designs, and soft silhouettes complement evening gowns, flowy dresses, and polished dinner-date looks. “Date Night focuses on refined elegance, balancing soft glamour with elevated detailing,” he shares.