This new jewellery edit captures the essence of contemporary love and individuality

Love today is layered, fluid, and deeply personal — and Kushals captures that sentiment beautifully with the unveiling of its Valentine’s Day collection. Designed as a thoughtful celebration of modern romance, self-expression, and elegance, the edit speaks to the contemporary Indian woman who uses jewellery not just as adornment, but as an extension of her mood, moments, and individuality.
Carefully curated yet intuitively styled, the collection blends elegance, versatility, and glamour through three distinct Valentine’s moods: Bold night out with girlfriends, date night, and coffee date glam. Each mood reflects how love is experienced today — not confined to one idea or occasion, but unfolding across friendships, romance, and everyday intimacy.
As Manish Gulechha, co-founder, Kushals Fashion Jewellery, explains, “The collection reflects how modern Indian women view love today — as personal, expressive, and not limited to a single moment or definition. Along with romantic gifting, the edit celebrates self-love, friendships, and individuality.”
Designed to feel expressive yet wearable, every piece allows her to style jewellery in a way that mirrors her personality — whether she’s dressing up boldly or keeping things understated.
The Galentine edit is all about drama and confidence. Created for statement-making evenings, it features bold, elegant silhouettes — gold-toned chunky bracelets, statement danglers, and standout designs that channel a glamourous, diva-like energy. These pieces are best styled with sleek dresses, corset tops, satin co-ords, or striking evening silhouettes.
For romantic evenings, the Date Night edit introduces refined glamour through two distinct styles — one for the bold glam lover and another for the dainty minimalist. Elegant necklace sets, solitaire-inspired designs, and soft silhouettes complement evening gowns, flowy dresses, and polished dinner-date looks. “Date Night focuses on refined elegance, balancing soft glamour with elevated detailing,” he shares.
Meanwhile, Coffee Date Glam embraces minimalism and ease. Charm bracelets, delicate studs, hoops, pendant chains, and subtle sparkle add playful softness to breezy dresses, denims, soft knits, and relaxed daytime outfits. Manish notes, “Highlighting delicate, lightweight pieces that feel playful and effortless.”
Despite its statement appeal, the collection is designed for everyday wearability. Clean silhouettes and adaptable designs allow pieces to transition seamlessly across occasions. The mix-and-match philosophy further encourages personal styling without repetition. “Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pendants can be layered, paired differently, or worn individually,” he explains, enabling fresh looks across moments.
Designed to move effortlessly from occasion-led dressing to daily wear, the collection makes love last—well beyond Valentine’s Day.
