Attrangi unveils Almaaz: A symphony of light and elegance in jewellery

It arrives with sculpted diamonds, contemporary earcuffs, statement chandbalis, and shapes that seem to stretch and bend with the glow around them — pieces designed for the woman who is powerful yet poised, radiant yet refined, a woman who doesn’t wear shine but inhabits it.

For co-founders Vidushi Jain and Saloni Shah, this journey began with their constant muse. At Attrangi, they share, “light has always been symbolic — of clarity, confidence and celebration,” and with this collection, they “treated light not just as an inspiration but as a material,” designing every curve, bevel, and setting to catch, bend, and reflect illumination the way fine diamonds do. The result is jewellery shaped almost as if by glow itself, created to make a woman feel “like she’s carrying her own halo.”