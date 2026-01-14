New launches

Attrangi unveils Almaaz: A symphony of light and elegance in jewellery

Jewellery reimagined: Attrangi’s Almaaz collection shines with innovation
Attrangi unveils Almaaz: A symphony of light & elegance in jewellery
A model wearing Shalini Designer diamond earcuff from Attrangi’s Almaaz collection
Updated on
3 min read

It starts with a flicker — the kind of soft, silvery glow that lingers in the corner of your eye before you realise it’s there, a glint that moves, breathes, almost whispers. Slowly, that gleam sharpens into form, into contour, into something sculpted from light itself, and in that quiet transformation emerges Attrangi’s newest expression of beauty — Almaaz, a collection where brilliance is crafted as emotion.

Almaaz by Attrangi: Where ethereal luminosity meets cultural heritage

Almaaz by Attrangi: Where ethereal luminosity meets cultural heritage
Flowers In Bloom diamond set with studs from Attrangi’s Almaaz collection
Jewellery reimagined: Attrangi’s Almaaz collection shines with innovation
3-in-1 Floral Dilemma earrings from Attrangi’s Almaaz collection
Almaaz by Attrangi: A dazzling fusion of light and heritage
Pair of Diamond Dangling earcuff earrings from Attrangi’s Almaaz collection

It arrives with sculpted diamonds, contemporary earcuffs, statement chandbalis, and shapes that seem to stretch and bend with the glow around them — pieces designed for the woman who is powerful yet poised, radiant yet refined, a woman who doesn’t wear shine but inhabits it.

For co-founders Vidushi Jain and Saloni Shah, this journey began with their constant muse. At Attrangi, they share, “light has always been symbolic — of clarity, confidence and celebration,” and with this collection, they “treated light not just as an inspiration but as a material,” designing every curve, bevel, and setting to catch, bend, and reflect illumination the way fine diamonds do. The result is jewellery shaped almost as if by glow itself, created to make a woman feel “like she’s carrying her own halo.”

Discover Almaaz by Attrangi: A luminous blend of elegance and cultural heritage in jewellery design
Pieces from Attrangi’s Almaaz collection
Attrangi's Almaaz: A new era of light in jewellery
Attrangi’s Almaaz Bangle
Discover Almaaz by Attrangi: A luminous blend of elegance and cultural heritage in jewellery design
Sasa Designer diamond cocktail ring from Attrangi’s Almaaz collection

Merging this ethereal luminosity with cultural heritage required both restraint and imagination. As they explain, the challenge was to unite “India’s love for heirloom diamond jewellery with the clean, international lines today’s women gravitate toward,” leading them to reinterpret floral clusters and paisley contours into minimal, airy forms supported by micro-sculpted stone placements and ultra-thin epoxy framing. This offers “a very real diamond feel without the heaviness of legacy jewellery.”

At the heart of this innovation lies their proprietary “fine-diamond mimic” technique: precision-cut moissanite-grade sparkle stones framed in ultra-clear epoxy that create “a soft diffusion of light like real uncut diamonds, a seamless, fluid silhouette, and a next-to-real finish,” say the co-founders.

Comfort becomes as intentional as shine, engineered through hollow-core moulding, alloys that cut weight by nearly 40 per cent, ergonomic ear-fit structures, and flexible hinge systems so the pieces look like couture diamonds but feel like second skin.”

Price on request.

Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Attrangi unveils Almaaz: A symphony of light & elegance in jewellery
The Mixed Metal Collection redefines masculine elegance with lab-grown diamonds
New Collection
Attrangi
Almaaz

Related Stories

No stories found.