Attrangi unveils Almaaz: A symphony of light and elegance in jewellery

It starts with a flicker — the kind of soft, silvery glow that lingers in the corner of your eye before you realise it’s there, a glint that moves, breathes, almost whispers. Slowly, that gleam sharpens into form, into contour, into something sculpted from light itself, and in that quiet transformation emerges Attrangi’s newest expression of beauty — Almaaz, a collection where brilliance is crafted as emotion.
It arrives with sculpted diamonds, contemporary earcuffs, statement chandbalis, and shapes that seem to stretch and bend with the glow around them — pieces designed for the woman who is powerful yet poised, radiant yet refined, a woman who doesn’t wear shine but inhabits it.
For co-founders Vidushi Jain and Saloni Shah, this journey began with their constant muse. At Attrangi, they share, “light has always been symbolic — of clarity, confidence and celebration,” and with this collection, they “treated light not just as an inspiration but as a material,” designing every curve, bevel, and setting to catch, bend, and reflect illumination the way fine diamonds do. The result is jewellery shaped almost as if by glow itself, created to make a woman feel “like she’s carrying her own halo.”
Merging this ethereal luminosity with cultural heritage required both restraint and imagination. As they explain, the challenge was to unite “India’s love for heirloom diamond jewellery with the clean, international lines today’s women gravitate toward,” leading them to reinterpret floral clusters and paisley contours into minimal, airy forms supported by micro-sculpted stone placements and ultra-thin epoxy framing. This offers “a very real diamond feel without the heaviness of legacy jewellery.”
At the heart of this innovation lies their proprietary “fine-diamond mimic” technique: precision-cut moissanite-grade sparkle stones framed in ultra-clear epoxy that create “a soft diffusion of light like real uncut diamonds, a seamless, fluid silhouette, and a next-to-real finish,” say the co-founders.
Comfort becomes as intentional as shine, engineered through hollow-core moulding, alloys that cut weight by nearly 40 per cent, ergonomic ear-fit structures, and flexible hinge systems so the pieces look like couture diamonds but feel like second skin.”
