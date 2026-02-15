Payal Singhal’s Shahnameh for SS26 rewrites festive craft
Acclaimed designer Payal Singhal, who completed her 25-year design journey two years ago, has come up with a poetic collection for Spring/Summer 2026 called Shahnameh. A poetic reflection on evolution, this edit is inspired by the Shahnameh — The Book of Kings — written over a thousand years ago by Persian poet Abolqasem Ferdowsi. Much like the text itself, the eponymous edit becomes a meditation on continuity, how cultures, crafts, and stories survive by adapting with time.
Two years after marking 25 years of her label, Payal Singhal turns to Persian mythology for a collection rooted in heritage
The collection traces this transformative journey with structured, regal silhouettes inspired by the grandeur of ancient Persia, gradually unfolding into softer, fluid forms that reflect cultural synthesis and modern femininity. Rich silks and brocades lend a sense of quiet opulence, while intricate embroideries reflect the illuminated manuscripts and poetic symbolism.
The colour palette moves from deep jewel tones like navies, blacks, and golds to earthy hues, mirroring themes of renewal and rebirth. “Completing 25 years felt like the right moment to pause and reflect on everything that has shaped the label so far. This collection draws from a powerful cultural epic, but the idea was always to interpret it in a way that feels relevant today. The collection balances structure and fluidity, tradition and modernity, and reflects my continued exploration of heritage through a contemporary lens. It’s about evolution, staying rooted, and moving forward with intention,” says Payal, as she takes us through the deeply personal range.`
Wha’s the idea behind the collection?
Shahnameh is inspired by the ancient Persian epic written by Abolqasem Ferdowsi over a thousand years ago—a text that preserved Persian identity through myth, history, and poetry. The collection is a metaphor for cultural endurance and evolution.
How different is the collection from the previous ones?
Shahnameh marks a clear evolution from the brand’s previous collection Tazhib, which was deeply rooted in archival nostalgia and Mughal-inspired heritage. While Tazhib celebrated 25 years of the Payal Singhal journey by revisiting iconic silhouettes, vintage colour stories, and traditional embroidery techniques, Shahnameh looks outward and forward—both culturally and aesthetically. This collection draws inspiration from Persian history and poetic mythology, making it more global and narrative-driven in its reference point. It moves beyond Mughal nostalgia into a broader cross-cultural dialogue, reflecting Payal Singhal’s increasingly international design vocabulary.
As a brand, we have always been trend-forward, often forecasting silhouettes and aesthetics seasons ahead. Shahnameh continues this philosophy and is designed for the modern global woman who wants fashion that is ahead of the curve.
What inspires your designs?
My designs are inspired by history, art, and cultural narratives that transcend time. From Persian epics and Mughal architecture to global travel and contemporary art, every collection begins with a story. I’m deeply drawn to heritage crafts and historical motifs, which I reinterpret through a modern lens to create silhouettes that feel timeless yet relevant for today’s global woman.
What’s trending in festive fashion for Summer 2026?
For Summer 2026, festive fashion is all about fluidity, ease, and craft-led storytelling. We’re seeing a strong shift towards relaxed silhouettes like balloon pants, modern shararas, and soft, draped separates. Embroidery continues to be deeply rooted in heritage crafts, but with a lighter, more contemporary touch. Jewel tones paired with sun-washed earth hues, luxe silks, brocades, and sheer layers will define the season.
What are the occasion festive wardrobe must-haves?
For festive occasions, I believe in investing in versatile pieces that you can wear beyond a single event. Our signature tie-back choli paired with a sharara is a must-have—it’s flattering, festive, and endlessly re-stylable. Embroidered jacket sets and our signature Beyza kaftans are also key for modern celebrations. I always recommend having a mix of heritage silhouettes and contemporary separates, so you can build looks that feel personal and elevated.
What are the plans for your label this year?
This year is an exciting phase of expansion for the brand. We’re introducing our first-ever India Modern Diffusion Line, designed for international markets in mind. Alongside this, we’re focusing on strengthening our international tional presence, expanding retail partnerships, and deepening our digital and experiential touch-points across markets.
What are the other upcoming collections you are working on?
We’re working on a series of exciting collaborations across lifestyle and home categories that extend the PS universe beyond apparel. These partnerships will explore home, gifting, and everyday luxury through the Payal Singhal lens. We’re keeping the details under wraps for now, but there’s a lot to look forward to—so stay tuned.
