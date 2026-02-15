Payal Singhal’s Shahnameh for SS26 rewrites festive craft

Acclaimed designer Payal Singhal, who completed her 25-year design journey two years ago, has come up with a poetic collection for Spring/Summer 2026 called Shahnameh. A poetic reflection on evolution, this edit is inspired by the Shahnameh — The Book of Kings — written over a thousand years ago by Persian poet Abolqasem Ferdowsi. Much like the text itself, the eponymous edit becomes a meditation on continuity, how cultures, crafts, and stories survive by adapting with time.

Two years after marking 25 years of her label, Payal Singhal turns to Persian mythology for a collection rooted in heritage

The collection traces this transformative journey with structured, regal silhouettes inspired by the grandeur of ancient Persia, gradually unfolding into softer, fluid forms that reflect cultural synthesis and modern femininity. Rich silks and brocades lend a sense of quiet opulence, while intricate embroideries reflect the illuminated manuscripts and poetic symbolism.

The colour palette moves from deep jewel tones like navies, blacks, and golds to earthy hues, mirroring themes of renewal and rebirth. “Completing 25 years felt like the right moment to pause and reflect on everything that has shaped the label so far. This collection draws from a powerful cultural epic, but the idea was always to interpret it in a way that feels relevant today. The collection balances structure and fluidity, tradition and modernity, and reflects my continued exploration of heritage through a contemporary lens. It’s about evolution, staying rooted, and moving forward with intention,” says Payal, as she takes us through the deeply personal range.`