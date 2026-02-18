Inspired by hybrid worlds and creatures from myths, Neither This Nor That is meant for expressive wearers

Mythical stories across cultures are filled with creatures that don’t belong to one form or identity. Lions with elephant features, serpents that move between land and water, guardians that are part animal and part spirit. These hybrid beings often appear at thresholds — neither fully one thing nor another.

Neither This Nor That is inspired by mythical beings

This idea forms the foundation of Neither This Nor That, the latest collection by Day & Age, a label founded by Sharan Adka and Shreya Parasrampuria. For the brand, storytelling has been the core of design. “Text and textile have been in cahoots since the beginning of time. Both these words come fromthe latin word texere, which means to weave — whether it is threads coming together to form fabric or words coming together to form language,” says Sharan. Over centuries, he notes, graphics and textiles have worked as parallel forms of communication.