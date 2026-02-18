Inspired by hybrid worlds and creatures from myths, Neither This Nor That is meant for expressive wearers

New launches

A Fusion of Cultures and Creatures: The Story Behind Neither This Nor That
Neither This Nor That is inspired by mythical beings
Mythical stories across cultures are filled with creatures that don’t belong to one form or identity. Lions with elephant features, serpents that move between land and water, guardians that are part animal and part spirit. These hybrid beings often appear at thresholds — neither fully one thing nor another.

Neither This Nor That is inspired by mythical beings

This idea forms the foundation of Neither This Nor That, the latest collection by Day & Age, a label founded by Sharan Adka and Shreya Parasrampuria. For the brand, storytelling has been the core of design. “Text and textile have been in cahoots since the beginning of time. Both these words come fromthe latin word texere, which means to weave — whether it is threads coming together to form fabric or words coming together to form language,” says Sharan. Over centuries, he notes, graphics and textiles have worked as parallel forms of communication.

For the collection, the idea was that most things — especially people and cultures in India — do not fit neatly into one category

For the collection, they were drawn to the idea that most things — especially people and cultures in India — do not fit neatly into one category. Identity is layered and shaped by many influences. Vintage kantha quilts became a natural extension of this thought. “Kantha itself represents that idea perfectly. It’s made of multiple layers of fabric, stitched together over time. It’s just a chaotic, beautiful mess,” he adds. Pieces and fabric fragments left over from earlier collections were also incorporated, allowing the garments to carry traces of the brand’s own past.

The visual inspiration for the collection came from mythical hybrid creatures. The starting point was the navagunjara, a rare Indian mythological figure made up of nine animals. “We were so amazed at the visual, that it led us to research many other hybrid forms, learning their history and representation; almost like creating a fantasy world of our own,” Sharan elaborates.

Persian manuscripts and southeast Asian structures influenced how figures like the naga and yakshi were reimagined

While these beings are rooted in Indian mythology, the designers chose not to recreate familiar temple or palace imagery. “We wanted to bring our own interpretations and also look at a wider range of references.”

Persian manuscripts and southeast Asian structures influenced how figures like the naga and yakshi were reimagined. The fairy yakshi remains the most personal piece. “That one idea led to so many others, from stop-motion animation for the campaign to embellishments, and it’s beautiful when a single thought grows and builds into something larger,” concludes Sharan.

Prices start at Rs 20,500. Available online.

